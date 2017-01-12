Lee Joon Gi Offered Lead Role In Korean Remake Of ‘Criminal Minds,’ Reunites With ‘Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo’ Co-Star IU During Concert In Taiwan

Hallyu star Lee Joon Gi has been offered the lead role in the Korean remake of the hit American TV series Criminal Minds. The 34-year-old actor also had his hands full recently with various projects, including an unexpected reunion with his Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo co-star IU during her concert in Taiwan.

According to a report by allkpop, the Korean heartthrob is currently in talks to take the lead role in the remake of Criminal Minds. Lee Joon Gi, who became popularly known with his impressive performance as fourth prince Wang So in Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo, was said to be the top choice to be the series’ leading man, and it seems like the actor is taking the offer positively. Lee Joon Gi’s agency, Namoo Actors, already released an official statement about the said project.

“Lee Joon Gi has been offered a role in the Korean version of ‘Criminal Minds’. Currently, it’s in the process of discussion.”

✌ A photo posted by 배우 이준기 a.k.a Actor JG !李準基 (@actor_jg) on Dec 5, 2016 at 4:40pm PST

Aside from Lee Joon Gi, actress Kim Ah Joong was also considered to take the female lead role in the upcoming Korean version of Criminal Minds. Kim Ah Joong recently appeared in SBS’ Wanted as a top actress whose son was kidnapped. The 34-year-old beauty also considers the offer as her possible next project. Her agency, King Kong Entertainment, also confirmed the news in an official statement.

“It’s true that Kim Ah Joong was offered a role in ‘Criminal Minds’, but nothing has been confirmed yet. She’s currently looking into it.”

Reports of the Korean remake of Criminal Minds broke out seven months ago, with Lee Joon Gi and Kim Ah Joong as its main cast. Taewon Entertainment and NEW joined forces to produce the remake while Disney Media Distribution will be in charge of distributing the re-adaptation in other Asian countries, including China and Japan. Although no exact release date has been announced, Criminal Minds is expected to air in KBS.

Meanwhile, prior to Criminal Minds, Lee Joon Gi has been quite busy with various projects. Recently, the actor appeared in Lotte Duty Free’s web drama series, 7 First Kisses, alongside other top Hallyu Stars. Lee Joon Gi dazzled fans as a sophisticated tech billionaire who vies for Min Soo Jin’s first kiss.

Lee Joon Gi is also going to have his Hollywood debut as a supporting role in the upcoming sci-fi action movie Resident Evil: The Final Chapter. The actor will play Umbrella Corporation’s Commander Lee, who has a black belt in Taekwondo. Lee Joon Gi will act alongside Hollywood stars Milla Jovovich, Ali Larter, Ruby Rose, William Levy, Eoin Macken, Rola, and Iain Glen. The movie is set to premiere on January 27, 2017, in the U.S.

Despite his busy schedule, Lee Joon Gi still managed to show his support to his Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo co-star IU during her “24 Steps: One, Two, Three, Four” solo concert in Taiwan last January 7. Fans were treated to an unexpected surprise when Lee Joon Gi suddenly came out dramatically on stage after IU’s heartfelt performance. Fans were quick to recognize Lee Joon Gi despite being covered with a black cloak.

Fans went gaga when IU and Lee Joon Gi re-enacted the heartbreaking rain scene from the historical drama, showcasing their undeniable chemistry on and off the screen. The pair ended the number with a tight hug. IU also thanked Lee Joon Gi for taking the time and effort to travel all the way from Korea just to be part of her special night.

Surprise ???? A video posted by 배우 이준기 a.k.a Actor JG !李準基 (@actor_jg) on Jan 7, 2017 at 6:23pm PST

Make sure to check back for more updates on Lee Joon Gi in the Korean remake of Criminal Minds.

[Featured Image by Matt Roberts/Getty Images]