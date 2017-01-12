Donald Trump’s Press Conference, Ushering Pandemonium

On Wednesday, Donald Trump reaffirmed the pillars of his political administration summarized in just one word, ‘not’. He will not put his business interests in what is called a ‘blind trust’, that is, in the hands of a totally independent manager. He will not sell his assets. He has not had any relationship with the Russian government that Vladimir Putin could leverage against him. Moreover, Trump does not seem inclined to abandon the Mexico wall, nor his intentions to repeal Obamacare.

One of the issues questioned during the press conference was the hacks in which the Russian government was allegedly involved. The only thing Trump gave in, but only a little bit, was that Russia meddled with Democratic National Committee’s servers to steal damaging information for Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton. “With regard to the ‘hack’, I think it was Russia,” Donald Trump said.

The President-elect assured that he will be a strong president against Vladimir Putin and explained that it is good if the Russian president present himself as an ally, “if Putin is in favor of Donald Trump, it is something good, not bad.” Furthermore, Trump said that he considers Putin an asset because Russia faces the Islamic State in different territories, especially Syria.

As far as the military is concerned, Trump remarked that the institution will observe a reduction in costs pertaining to the production of airplanes and an improvement in the situation of veterans who, he said, have been forgotten for a long time.

Regarding Mexico, the magnate thanked companies like Ford and Chrysler for canceling their business with Mexico. He also remarked that Mexicans, in general, have taken advantage of their nation. “I respect and love Mexico and I do not blame them for taking advantage of the U.S, but that is not going to happen again,” Trump said.

Trump remarked that there are many ways in which Mexico will reimburse the U.S for the cost of the wall. It’ll happen either by levying a tax or through payment. The latter, according to the Donald Trump is less likely. This creates questions especially with the mention of ‘a tax’. If the Trump administration is to impose a tax on Mexican imports, it will the American consumers who ultimately pay for the wall since companies will add the cost of the tax in the products they sell within the United States.

Trump’s rhetoric of ‘No’ is frequently complemented by his ‘Trust me!’ attitude. When posed with the question of a stark conflict of interest between his political administration and managing his business empire, Donald Trump exclaimed that he will be disengaged from the management of his more than 500 companies and will either group them into a partnership or will simply hand them over to his sons, Eric and Donald. Trump said, “…they will not discuss anything with me.” In contrast, the law requires the President to place their assets in a ‘blind trust’ in which the owner doesn’t even know the name of the managers of its patrimony. So much for “…they will not discuss anything with me.”!

Among other things that Trump is very good at fighting with are the news and the media. After tagging Buzzfeed news as “junk”, he said that giving press conferences ‘is a familiar terrain’ when the last one he gave was six months ago.

“A lot of companies I’ve trusted will be run by my kids, and I hope that after 8 years I come and tell them ‘Good job.’ Otherwise, I’ll tell them: ‘You are fired!'”, the very phrase that made him famous in his reality show, a reality show that now moves its set into the White House.

[Featured Image by Seth Wenig/AP Images]