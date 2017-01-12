‘Pokemon Go’ Shocking Life Expectancy Finding Suggests the App Will Stay Popular For A Long Time

Pokemon Go has certainly revolutionized the mobile app industry since it was released last June, but the game’s real-world ramifications actually go far beyond the digital realm. In fact, a recent study from a reputable scholarly journal reveals a shocking finding of what Pokemon Go can do for general health that could seriously affect the app’s longevity.

On Monday, Gamasutra reported that, as long as there is not a major dropoff in Pokemon Go activity, the mobile app will actually extend the life expectancy of the average American by a significant margin.

The article was based on findings from an essay published recently by the Journal of Internet Research entitled “Influence of Pokemon Go On Physical Activity.” It used sensors and GPS data to gather information on its many participants during a thoroughly monitored 30-day period, and, although it is already common knowledge Pokemon Go gets its players outside and active to some extent, the exact figures the study found are pretty flooring.

“The engaged users increas[ed] their average activity by 1473 steps a day, or 26 percent,” read an excerpt from the paper.

“Based on our findings, we estimate that the game has already added an estimated 144 billion steps to US physical activity. If engagement with Pokemon Go could be sustained over the lifetime of its many users, we estimate that the game would add an estimated 2.825 million years of additional lifetime to its US users.”

Yes, you read that correctly: Pokemon Go could be responsible for an additional 2,825,000 years of life among its userbase if people do not stop using it. And even more, if more people adopt the app.

The latter possibility — that even more people will start playing Pokemon Go — might, on the surface, seem pretty unlikely. After all, The Inquisitr noted previously, the game has dropped quite a bit in popularity since it was released in June. That is not to say Pokemon Go is dead, though. Maybe it is not the impossibly popular pop culture sensation it was during the summer of 2016, but it is still one of the most lucrative apps on the Google Play and iOS app stores by way of in-game transactions.

Regardless of how Pokemon Go has been faring with its users thus far, however, this life expectancy finding could give it a huge boost. As of now, Pokemon Go is used mainly for fun. It is seen as a game, and people play it with the sole purpose of being entertained. Sure, all the walking around is fun, and adventuring around the real world, maybe even being exposed to parts of it you’ve never explored before, may even add to the experience of the app. Certainly, though, the destinations (new Pokemon, more XP, and those sweet, sweet, Pokestops) are considered to be more important than the journey.

With the new findings being so conclusive and coming from a highly credible source, though, is it possible that Pokemon Go is on the road to becoming a bona fide health supplement? Will weight loss clubs and exercise classes begin recommending a daily Pokemon Go session to their users? It is certainly a fun way to stay in shape, a fact to which the app’s tremendous success as an entertainment vehicle will testify. The question is, does it belong in the app store’s “Games” category or would it be more appropriately placed in “Fitness?”

As if this news about the health benefits of Pokemon Go were not enough to get more people playing, the much-anticipated update that will bring with it the majority of the generation two Pokemon will very likely be upon us within a few weeks. According to Express, a memo recently sent out by Niantic, the developers behind Pokemon Go, hints strongly at the idea.

“Look for another update from us in a few weeks,” the memo announces. “You may even get a special message from Professor Willow. Remember to be alert at all times when playing Pokemon Go.”

The last time we got a message from Professor Willow (the character that shows up the first time a player boots up Pokemon Go), it was him introducing the first batch of 140+ Pokemon, so it seems highly probable that the message we will be seeing “in a few weeks” will be the announcement of the next batch of them being added.

