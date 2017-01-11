Kai Of EXO Cast In KBS K-Drama ‘Andante’ — SM Entertainment K-Pop Idol Confirmed As Male Lead In Drama Opposite Jung Da Bin

Kai had one of the most successful years in his career in 2016. As a member of the popular nine-member boy band EXO, he released EX’ACT featuring the hit title track song “Monster.” It went on to sell 1.14 million copies in South Korea alone with more than an additional 61,000 copies in Japan. The numbers do include the re-release of EX’ACT titled LOTTO, but it does not include album sales outside of South Korea and Japan. Ergo, the numbers might be a lot higher than what is recorded. Let’s not forget Kai’s involvement with EXO’s last “gift of 2016” releasing For Life, their fifth extended play (EP) or mini-album in the form of a Christmas gift to EXO-L.

Despite his success as a member of EXO, Kai made a surprising revelation that he never intended to become a K-pop idol. The news was made known during a recent interview during EXO’s downtime in which he was recuperating an ankle injury. Fortunately for him, Kai may not have to worry about being a K-pop idol pertaining to his solo career. Starting last year, Kai pursued a career in acting. He started with a lead role in Choco Bank opposite Park Eun Bin. Later on, he played “himself” in the highly-anticipated First Seven Kisses.

The one peculiar detail about the aforementioned dramas Kai has starred in is that both are web dramas specifically through Naver TV Cast. However, Kai will be making his K-drama debut on a Korean channel as reports now show he is playing the male lead in upcoming Korean Broadcasting System (KBS) K-drama Andante. He will be cast alongside Jung Da Bin.

Exclusive reports show that Kim Jong In — better known as Kai, his stage name as a member of EXO — will be playing the lead role in the upcoming KBS K-drama Andante, as reported by AllKpop. From what we know from the exclusive reports, Andante is currently a working title and may or may not be the final title of the K-drama. It is written by Park Sun Ja and Kwon Ki Kyung, the writers for Sharp. The producing director will be Park Ki Ho who is known for his work on Ad Genius Lee Tae Baek.

Eventually, on Wednesday, January 11, SM Entertainment would come forward and verify Kai’s lead role in Andante, as reported by Soompi. They would eventually provide a statement for the media pertaining to the matter.

“Kai will be starring in KBS’s pre-produced drama Andante.”

Other details revealed about Andante include Kai’s character’s name, Lee Si Kyung, and the confirmed actress who will play the female lead, Jung Da Bin. For those who do not know about Da Bin, she is a child actress known for playing the dual role of a young Kim Hye Jin and Kim Hye Rin in the popular 2015 K-drama She Was Pretty.

Details about Andante are still limited given the fact the KBS K-drama is expected to air during the second half of 2017. Still, many K-pop and K-drama fans will look forward to it. As for those who want to see how Kai is in acting, he first web drama Choco Bank can be viewed on both DramaFever, Viki, and OnDemandKorea. As for Seven First Kisses, it just recently finished airing so it may soon become available to watch on video-on-demand sites catering to Korean content.

[Featured Image by SM Entertainment]