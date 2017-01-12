Nick Viall Allegedly Texting Amanda Stanton After Her Split From Josh Murray

Nick Viall may be on The Bachelor 2017 trying to find love, but he has actually already finished filming his season of the show. Hopefully, Nick finds love, but nobody knows for sure or if he is even still with the girl that he met on the show. Now a source is saying that Nick Viall has been texting a girl that he was actually interested in at one time. Life & Style shared that Nick is allegedly texting Amanda Stanton since she split from Josh Murray. Amand and Josh did seem like a perfect match, but it didn’t work out for them in the end.

Best part about going to the #TCA's every year: grilling the current bachelor. This year —> @viallnicholas28 ???????????? pic.twitter.com/V7hhqVuouj — Katie Lowes (@KatieQLowes) January 11, 2017

While on Bachelor in Paradise, Nick Viall was interested in Amanda Stanton. They had a bit of fun together, but she wanted to go be with Josh Murray and made that clear to Nick. Amanda ended up engaged to Josh, but they recently split and moved on from each other. This leaves Amanda a single mom again, and if things don’t work out with Nick after this season, then you never know if they could end up giving it a try.

An insider is speaking out and shared saying, “He texted Amanda once news broke of her breakup. He wanted to reach out and say, ‘Hey,’ but that’s not what a happily engaged guy should be doing!” When this allegedly went down, Nick Viall had already finished filming his season of The Bachelor 2017. He may have just meant the text friendly, but there is no way of finding out.

Amanda Stanton and Josh Murray were engaged for six months before calling it quits. They recently shared the details with fans. Josh has already moved back to Atlanta and is moving on with her life.

The source went on to share a few details and said that some of the girls were not happy about being on the show with Nick Viall. The source said, “Most of the women complained he was a complete pig. He would say things like, ‘Wow, the things I could do to you,’ and ‘You have the nicest rack I’ve ever seen.’ A lot of the girls thought it was torture to sit through the rose ceremonies when they weren’t interested in Nick anyway. Imagine standing there and wishing that your name doesn’t get called!” The source also says that one girl had a boyfriend when she went on the show and he didn’t even know where she went. There is always a bit of drama every single season of The Bachelor.

Gossip Cop shared all about another rumor that is going around about Nick Viall. The rumor was flying that Nick could already have a baby on the way. That would be pretty quick considering the show just ended filming. Life & Style actually shared that Nick is having a baby, but that it wasn’t with the winner of the show. They tried to say that Nick didn’t even know about the pregnancy and it was one of the other girls that he had sex with on the show. Gossip Cop was able to figure out that there is no truth to this rumor at all.

[Featured Image By Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for iHeartMedia]