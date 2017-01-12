Rihanna And Chris Brown Secretly Back Together? Fans Suspect Breezy’s New Girlfriend Is A Cover For Reunion [Rumors]

Rihanna and Chris Brown have found themselves at the center of reunion rumors after being spotted at the same NYC nightclub earlier this week, despite the fact that Brown was also seen holding hands with a new mystery girl following his exit from the trendy nightspot on Tuesday.

Photos of the former couple leaving NYC hotspot Up & Down emerged late Tuesday evening after paparazzi was able to obtain pictures of Rihanna and Chris Brown exiting the venue separately, Daily Mail reports. Rihanna was seen exiting the club solo while donning a green snake print trench coat and a pink sweat suit getup, while Brown emerged hand-in-hand with his new rumored girlfriend while rocking a camouflage jacket and t-shirt from his clothing label, Black Pyramid.

Out and about in New York City – January 10th pic.twitter.com/0VLGT0pd19 — FENTYxKISSES (@fentyxkisses) January 11, 2017

Pictures of @chrisbrown leaving Up&Down nightclub in New York last night #TeamBreezy pic.twitter.com/2OgIGiDkvP — Chris Brown Fan (@Priya_breezy) January 11, 2017

According to The Shade Room, Chris Brown’s mystery girl, Vanessa Vargas, is a friend of the “Grass Ain’t Greener” singer, although it’s unclear whether or not the duo is involved in a romantic relationship.

While Brown may be fueling dating reports after being spotted holding hands with Vargas while exiting the trendy NYC hotspot earlier this week, some fans seem to think that the brunette beauty may be serving as a cover for a “Chrianna” reunion between Rihanna and Chris Brown given the nature of the duo’s on-again, off-again relationship.

It’s also unclear whether or not Chris Brown and Rihanna spoke to one another while inside the nightclub, although some fans who were in attendance at Up & Down the same night as the former couple were quick to take to Twitter to note that the duo was seen leaving within minutes of each other before running into paparazzi outside the venue.

One Twitter user took to the social media site to ask, “@chrisbrown @rihanna why both of ya’ll in NYC in the same club and leave like 5min after the other? #comebackseason *side-eye emoji*.”

@chrisbrown @rihanna why both of ya’ll in NYC in the same club and leave like 5min after the other? #comebackseason???? — jehan plata (@jehanplata) January 11, 2017

Similarly, another user took to Instagram to note that Chris Brown wasn’t even following Vanessa Vargas on the social media site the night that the duo was spotted exiting the venue together, although Breezy has since begun following Vargas’ Instagram page.

This isn’t the first time that Chris Brown and Rihanna have had a near run-in over the past few days; several Rihanna fan sites also pointed out that Breezy and Rih were in close proximity to one another on Monday when the “Love on the Brain” songstress was seen dining at TAO Uptown while Brown was reportedly busy working on some new music at a recording studio “next door.”

@badgalriri was having dinner in NYC last night at Tao and you'll never guess who was just next door at the recording studio? So close yet worlds apart……. #rihanna #nyc #style A photo posted by ⚡️Fashion, Fame and Facts⚡️ (@celebrity_vice) on Jan 10, 2017 at 4:16am PST

Pictures of @chrisbrown spotted last night in NYC entering a recording studio #TeamBreezy pic.twitter.com/Lgw9Qzzbvd — Chris Brown Fan (@Priya_breezy) January 11, 2017

The news comes just one month after Breezy briefly opened up about his continued association with Rihanna stemming from his 2009 assault on the “Needed Me” singer, revealing to Women’s Wear Daily that he wishes the media would learn to move on from the mistakes that he made as a teenager.

“I feel like my opinions vocally can be misconstrued but you can’t ever deny the talent or the music that comes behind it. I would rather withdraw on trying to prove myself or apologize for a mistake that I made when I was 17. I’m 27. That’s 10 years ago,” Chris Brown explained to the site.

Brown continued, “I’m pretty sure 10 years ago, you might have done some s*** where you were like, ‘Damn, I’m a bigger person.’ Nobody wants to have that stigma for the rest of their life but in retrospect I could give a f*** about that stigma at the end of the day. I know my positive lane, I know my positive objective. That’s why my music has always transcended as well as the fashion.”

While Chris Brown may be ready to move on from the incident, the singer also received backlash from the media after previously announcing the impending arrival of an autobiographical documentary, titled Welcome To My Life, which will address Brown’s assault on then-girlfriend Rihanna and its impact on the singer’s rise to fame. Currently, no release date for the documentary has been confirmed, albeit Brown has continually teased that the project is “coming soon” on his various social media pages.

While fans continue to debate over whether or not a secret “Chrianna” reunion is on the horizon, Brown has remained in the headlines for his various rumored romances over the past few months, although Breezy has yet to comment on the nature of his relationship status.

Last month, Chris Brown was romantically linked to L.A.-based model Krista Santiago after the duo was spotted together at several different parties in Los Angeles and San Diego, only for the rumors to be further fueled by Santiago herself after she took to Snapchat to criticize fans that dissed her on Instagram after Breezy was seen flirting with ex-girlfriend Karrueche Tran on the social media site.

In addition, Brown was previously linked to model Cydney Christine after the duo attended a women’s volleyball game together in September, although Christine recently shut down the romance claims on Instagram after being dragged into Chris Brown’s ongoing social media beef with rapper Soulja Boy.

What do you think of the Rihanna and Chris Brown reunion rumors, do you think the duo will get back together?

[Featured Image by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images; Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty Images]