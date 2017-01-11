Kim Kardashian’s Jewels May Have Been Sold On Belgium’s Black Market, Source Reports

After 17 people were arrested in connection with the Kim Kardashian robbery, authorities believe they may have an idea of what happened to the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s jewelry.

Several of the men who were arrested in connection with Kim’s robbery have ties to the Belgian black market for jewelry, one source reported.

According to TMZ, Kardashian’s jewelry was probably sold in a shady shop outside Antwerp.

“Sources with knowledge of Belgium’s “black market” for diamonds tell us several men arrested for the Paris robbery have ties to the market. There’s a diamond district in Antwerp and shady jewelry shops do business just outside the perimeter… that’s likely where Kim’s jewelry ended up.”

According to the unnamed source for TMZ, federal authorities in Belgium have begun investigating the possibility, but reports indicate the likelihood of finding Kim’s jewelry is extremely low. TMZ notes that a lot of time has passed since the robbery — more than three months — and adds that “stuff on the illegal market just moves around too quickly.”

In October, Kim Kardashian was robbed of $10 million worth of jewelry, including a $4.5 million diamond ring given to her by her husband, Kanye West. According to reports, the 36-year-old KUWTK star was sleeping during in her Paris apartment at the No Name Hotel when masked men brokeinto her hotel room, tied her up, and threw her in the bathtub. The men proceeded to search her room for valuables before making off with the jewelry.

Reports indicate that at least five masked men were present during the robbery, but on Tuesday 17 men, ranging in ages from 23 to 72, were arrested in connection with the attack. Two of the men arrested were said to have been Kardashian’s chauffeurs, lending credibility to the idea that the robbery was an inside job.

After the Paris robbery, Kardashian chose to disappear from public life for a period of time. The mother of two was said to have handled the aftermath of the attach poorly, and instead of carrying on with life as normal, Kim K opted instead to take a break from social media, appearances, and even filming Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

In interviews, both Khloe Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian reported that Kim was traumatized after the incident. Khloe went so far as to say that Kim was “not doing so good” after the ordeal.

Just weeks after the robbery, Kardasian’s husband, Kanye West, was admitted to the UCLA Medical Center for a psychiatric evaluation. West was kept in the hospital for more than a week, and as Kim continued to recovery from her traumatic incident, Kanye began his healing process as well. Some speculate that Kardashian may have returned to social media sooner had it not been for Kanye’s hospitalization.

But eventually, the queen of social media returned to the spotlight exactly three months after the Paris robbery. Admittedly, her posts since coming back to Instagram have given off a markedly different vibe. Instead of flaunting her wealth and luxurious lifestyle, Kardashian has opted to show a more family-oriented side of her life.

