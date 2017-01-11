‘KUWTK’ Caitlyn Jenner Accepts Invite, Will Reportedly Attend The Trump Inauguration

Reports say that even though most mainstream musicians and celebrities are taking a pass on an invite to the Trump inauguration, Keeping Up With the Kardashians star Caitlyn Jenner will accept her invitation to the inauguration and festivities. Jenner, who is a lifelong Republican and transgender activist, has thrown her support behind Donald Trump, and made it clear that she didn’t think that Hillary Clinton was right for the job.

Throughout the election, Caitlyn Jenner didn’t speak out in support of Donald Trump as much as she spoke out against Hillary Clinton, says the Inquisitr. Jenner said that in her opinion, Hillary Clinton did not care about women’s issues. Caitlyn Jenner claimed that the only thing that Hillary Clinton cared about was herself. Jenner said that a female president should feel strongly about the issues women face, and Hillary Clinton wasn’t that woman.

Sources are saying that on January 20th, Caitlyn Jenner will attend Donald Trump’s inauguration in Washington, D.C., according to Vanity Fair. Jenner has been clear that although she is not a fan of Trump’s macho attitude, she believes he will be a positive force for women. Jenner also spoke proudly at the Republican National Convention.

“It was easy to come out as trans. It was hard to come out as Republican.”

Caitlyn Jenner did not outwardly support any one candidate, but she says she has always been in support of the Republican party. VF pondered whether Caitlyn Jenner will cross paths with Kim Kardashian’s husband, Kanye West at the Trump inauguration. Perhaps if Jenner is allowed a plus one, she could attend with West.

If you think about it, Caitlyn Jenner and Donald Trump have a lot in common. The two are about the same age, both born in New York, and both are big fans of golf. US Weekly says that on her show, I Am Cait, Jenner shared her dislike of Hillary Clinton. But Jenner believes that Donald Trump will be good for the LGBT community.

On the HBO show, Any Given Wednesday, Jenner spoke out to Bill Simmons about her thoughts on the election.

“I believe in the simple things. I believe in our Constitution. I think the Republican side, although I’ve been very disappointed with them over the last 10 to 20 years, has a better opportunity to bring this country back to, really, as close as you can to what it was. … I have kind of positioned myself with the Republican party to try to help these people understand. [To help] the Republican party understand what the issues are for the LBGT community.”

Though Caitlyn Jenner would obviously not be performing at the Trump events, she could lend some star power at a time when celebs on the guest list have been hard to find.

Perez Hilton says that Jenner is in search of a date for the Trump event. Hilton said that he had such high hopes for Caitlyn Jenner as a spokesperson for LGBT issues, but is disappointed. Hilton says he is not surprised that Jenner is having a hard time finding a date to the Trump inauguration as “NO ONE else in Hollywood wants to go to this s**t show!”

Do you think that Caitlyn Jenner will really attend the Trump inauguration and balls? Do you think she will bring a Kardashian?

