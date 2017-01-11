BTS K-Pop Comeback In 2017: BigHit Entertainment Clarifies Bangtan Boys Continuing ‘Wings’ This February [Video]

BTS, also known as the Bangtan Boys and Bulletproof Boy Scouts, is probably the K-pop act to have the second-best year for 2016. Starting with their compilation album The Most Beautiful Moment In Life: Young Forever featuring the title track song “Fire,” the Big Hit Entertainment boy band followed up with numerous appearances and shows that were capped off with their second full-length studio album Wings featuring title track song “Blood, Sweat & Tears.” The only K-pop act to have a better 2017 than BTS is possibly their biggest competition to date, EXO.

Given their success in 2016, it is only natural BTS hopes to extend that same success to 2017. Now recent news show that BTS is starting on it with a K-pop comeback in February. To further solidify the authenticity of the news, Big Hit Entertainment clarified the news to be true.

The news broke on Wednesday, January 11 KST, from an unnamed news outlet that BTS was planning to make a comeback in February, as reported by AllKpop. According to their report, said comeback would be a continuation of BTS’ second full-length studio album Wings. Such news would have been taken with a grain of salt but it was suddenly verified by Big Hit Entertainment, the label which BTS is signed under, in the following statement.

“It’s true that BTS is currently preparing with the goal of a comeback in February, but nothing has yet been confirmed… They are still discussing what type of release they will put out. No time period for a release has been set.”

Previous reports from other news outlets claim that several entertainment companies are keeping a close eye on when BTS will release new music. It wasn’t exactly explained why said several entertainment companies are keeping a close eye on BTS in the first place, but it is possibly they do not want their releases to coincide with BTS. Only certain K-pop acts are able to hold their own releasing close to BTS such as Big Bang, Girls’ Generation, Twice, and of course EXO.

Though the upcoming K-pop comeback will mark the first time BTS releases something new for 2017, there is already plenty happening to the popular K-pop boy band this year. On the celebrity news side, Korean netizens spurned the belief that V was dating Joy of Red Velvet. Such a belief came about during an uploaded fan video showing V “intensely starring” at Joy during the 2017 MBC Music Festival. The relationship speculations were quickly squashed.

On the career side, BTS already released something new for 2017. On January 6, they released a new compilation album titled The Best of Bangtan Sonyeondan. It came in both a Japanese and Korean edition though it was reportedly sold only in Japan so far. A total of over 45,000 copies of both were sold.

Given the fact that only one week has passed in 2017 and this much news is already circulating about BTS, it shows just how popular the seven-member boy band is. As we get closer to February, the K-pop community — especially those who identify themselves as A.R.M.Y. (official fan club for BTS) — will know more about their first K-pop comeback of 2017. Since it is a trend as of late, this comeback might be the first time BTS will have two featured title track songs. Big Bang did it with MADE: The Full Album and that was technically an extension, so why not BTS?

[Featured Image by Big Hit Entertainment]