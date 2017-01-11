WWE News: ‘Royal Rumble’ 2017 Randy Orton, Undertaker, And Sami Zayn Specials Added To Match Betting Odds

With the WWE Royal Rumble 2017 pay-per-view approaching quickly, fans are continuing to speculate on all sorts of aspects involving the 30-man elimination match. This year’s field of competitors seems to be one of the biggest in several years as many legends of the ring will be participating in the latest draw. Among them are top stars and former Rumble winners such as Randy Orton, The Undertaker, and John Cena, as well as a few behemoths like Brock Lesnar and Goldberg. Just recently, some new special odds were released for several of these top stars.

In a WWE news report via the Inquisitr this past Tuesday, it was noted that The Undertaker is in the Rumble field and recently delivered an in-ring message after Raw to both the WWE Universal and United States Champions. “The Deadman” not only made the big announcement that he’ll be part of the 30 competitors in several weeks from now but also showed up again after the show had ended and chokeslammed both Kevin Owens and Chris Jericho. It’s no surprise that Undertaker continues to lead all competitors on the odds as favorite to win the match, especially after officially announcing he’ll participate in the match.

In addition to being listed as the favorite to win at various sports books, WWE Leaks is now reporting a few special bets available for The Undertaker and other superstars in the match. For The Undertaker, there is now a bet available at Paddy Power that he’ll enter at the No. 1 spot and win the match. His current odds to do so are at 7 to 4. If he did so, he would become the third superstar to do so (or second that WWE wants to mention). Previous wrestlers who started at No. 1 and finished out the entire match by winning it were Shawn Michaels at the 1995 Royal Rumble and Chris Benoit at the 2004 edition. Benoit has been pretty much erased from WWE’s history books.

In another special bet, fans can wager on Randy Orton eliminating either Bray Wyatt or Luke Harper. On the recent episode of SmackDown Live, Orton got into a heated confrontation with Harper after Bray and Randy lost their tag team title rematch to American Alpha. The recent incident certainly seems to be setting the table for a feud to start up again involving Orton and The Wyatt Family. As of this report, Paddy Power has Orton’s odds to eliminate Harper or Bray Wyatt at 8 to 15, making for an attractive bet. Interestingly, Orton is also amongst top favorites to win the match right now after moving up there in recent weeks.

There’s also the opportunity for bettors to put a wager on whether Sami Zayn eliminates Braun Strowman. These two have been involved in a feud for a few months now, with Zayn only able to win a “last 10 minutes against him” match versus Strowman. Zayn wasn’t around on this past week’s episode of Raw and has yet to enter himself into the big match, but is certainly seeming like a candidate to be in the Royal Rumble field. Right now, Zayn has odds of 6 to 5 to somehow eliminate his nemesis from the match.

A few other special bets are listed at Paddy Power which seem far less likely to occur. There are bets for Triple H, CM Punk or Daniel Bryan to enter the match at the No. 30 spot. While Triple H entered the match last year at that number, it seems less likely this year, and having Punk or Bryan in the match seems even more far fetched. However, in the WWE anything is possible and surprises have been known to blow the roof off when it comes to pay-per-view events.

As of right now, The Undertaker, Braun Strowman, and Randy Orton just so happens to be listed amongst the top five favorites to win the Royal Rumble match. The Undertaker has 5 to 6 odds, while Randy Orton, Braun Strowman, and Chris Jericho are tied for second at 6 to 1 odds. Sami Zayn, who was also mentioned on the special bets, is listed farther down with odds of 18 to 1 to win the huge 30-man match.

WWE fans, which do you think is more likely to happen? The Undertaker to enter at No. 1 and win the Royal Rumble, or Sami Zayn to eliminate Braun Strowman from the match somehow? Will Randy Orton eliminate both Luke Harper and Bray Wyatt from the match?

[Featured Image by WWE]