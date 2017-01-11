WWE News: WWE’s Creative Plans For Goldberg And Brock Lesnar Have Changed

The WWE Universe rarely know exactly what WWE officials are planning behind the scenes. The results can be predictable after years of watching the show, but it’s the few times a year when WWE surprises their fans that keep them watching. For instance, Goldberg’s return to WWE was something the fans had been asking for, but even the most experienced fans didn’t predict Goldberg’s dominant victory over Brock Lesnar.

At WWE Survivor Series, Goldberg defeated Brock Lesnar in just under a minute and a half. Even WWE’s best wrestlers on the current roster couldn’t get that win. The reason why WWE officials decided Goldberg was the right man was to create the most buzz possible and establish him as WWE’s new unstoppable force overnight. At the time, the WWE Universe assumed Goldberg would be around for only one more match.

In a few weeks, Bill Goldberg will enter the ‘Royal Rumble’ match for the first time in thirteen years. Almost immediately after he announced his spot in the match, Brock Lesnar did the same. The WWE Universe has been assuming that Goldberg and Lesnar wouldn’t cross paths again until the WWE Royal Rumble PPV to build the suspense, and their next confrontation would eventually lead to a final match at Wrestlemania 33.

Brock Lesnar vs. Goldberg on the grandest stage of them all seemed like a forgone conclusion after the buzz WWE created after WWE Survivor Series. All signs were pointing to their last match being at Wrestlemania 33 in Orlando. It was reported that WWE had made some “key changes” to the card for Wrestlemania. More recent reports have the WWE Universe believing that creative plans for Goldberg and Lesnar have changed.

Heading into the WWE Royal Rumble, the next time we see Brock Lesnar will be next week on Raw. He’ll be addressing his loss to Goldberg and will declare his need for revenge in the ‘Royal Rumble’ match. The next time Goldberg is scheduled to appear on Raw is during the January 23rd edition. It was just reported that Lesnar will also appear on the same episode to confront Goldberg before the WWE Royal Rumble PPV.

The upcoming confrontation between the two isn’t a radical change, but there is a lot of speculation about why the two men will come face to face. Obviously, selling the PPV is the biggest reason, but there are also some rumors that WWE officials have changed their minds about Goldberg and Lesnar’s final match taking place at Wrestlemania 33. Instead, we may see the final match between them at WWE Fastlane in February.

It was rumored that Goldberg would make an appearance at the WWE FastLane PPV, and maybe even work a tag team match. More recently, WWE has just begun advertising Goldberg for the event, so his status for the PPV is confirmed. All of this is speculation because no one knows what WWE has planned for him at the event, but ending the feud with Lesnar before Wrestlemania could be one of the “key changes” to the card.

WWE’s plans for Goldberg have definitely changed, which means the plans for the feud with Brock Lesnar have as well. The two men weren’t going be in the same ring again until the ‘Royal Rumble’ match, but now they’re both headed to Raw in New Orleans. Goldberg was added to WWE FastLane, which could mean anything. WWE officials may still be planning a match for Wrestlemania, but how it’ll happen has changed.

Having Goldberg and Lesnar’s feud conclude before the grandest stage of them all opens up a lot of exciting possibilities for both men. It’s still being assumed that Goldberg won’t be wrestling after Wrestlemania, so any dream matches need to happen soon. Shane McMahon was Lesnar’s original opponent for the grandest stage of them all this year. WWE officials may have realized the potential for them to have other matches on the card. Goldberg vs. Lesnar may still be the plan for Wrestlemania, but it’s not written in stone anymore.

