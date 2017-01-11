‘Better Call Saul’ Season 3: Gus Fring Returns In New Promo, ‘The Rise Of Gus Is Coming,’ Tweets Giancarlo Esposito

AMC’s Breaking Bad prequel, Better Call Saul, has Gus Fring, played by Giancarlo Esposito, appearing in their new Season 3 promotional video. This new promo for Better Call Saul differentiates itself from other Better Call Saul promotional videos as it masquerades as a Los Pollos Hermanos television commercial. Breaking Bad fans will remember that Los Pollos Hermanos was the fast-food restaurant that was owned and operated by blue-meth drug kingpin Gus Fring.

In Better Call Saul‘s new Season 3 promotional video, the ad begins by describing the Los Pollos Hermanos promise.

“We know at Los Pollos Hermanos that only the best will do for your family. What does family taste like? In your heart, you know it’s the best ingredients, the spiciest spices, all prepared with love and care, and always delivered with a friendly smile. That’s the Los Pollos Hermanos promise.”

Viewers watch juicy tomatoes being chopped and witness the fresh ingredients used at the fast-food restaurant as Gus Fring makes an appearance at the end. Fring appears in a dark yellow shirt and brown tie, promising, “Come in and try our new curly fries. We are so sure you’ll like them that if you don’t, they’re on me,” with a reassuring and welcoming smile.

Besides the Season 3 promotional video for Better Call Saul, fans also noticed that Giancarlo Esposito himself had teased fans in a Twitter post, saying of his character, “I’m back!! What you’ve been waiting for, the rise of Gus is coming!”

I’m back!! What you’ve been waiting for, the rise of Gus is coming! Check this out…#PollosHermanos pic.twitter.com/CLQubJVWNK — Giancarlo Esposito (@quiethandfilms) January 11, 2017

If Giancarlo Esposito appears again as Gus Fring in Season 3 of Better Call Saul, as the new promotional video indicates may be happening, Hollywood Reporter notes that this would be one of the “biggest names” from Breaking Bad to appear in the show, besides of course Bob Odenkirk. Other Breaking Bad characters from the past who have popped up in Better Call Saul have included Tuco, played by Raymond Cruz, and Mark Margolis as Tio.

The conclusion of Season 2 of Better Call Saul saw Jimmy confessing to his brother Chuck that he had, in fact, been messing around with his case files, and also brought about the possibility of Gus Fring’s return in Season 3 after a note had been left for Mike Ehrmantraut in which he was warned not to retaliate against Hector Salamanca, as Variety reports.

Aside from the Season 3 promotional video from Better Call Saul which shows the return of Gus Fring, in March 2016, Better Call Saul writer Gennifer Hutchison revealed that she understood that fans really wanted to see Giancarlo Esposito again as Gus Fring in the Breaking Bad prequel.

“I think people had those expectations going in. Mike had a very established relationship with Gus, so the minute we said Mike was coming back as a central character people said, ‘Well this means Gus.’ I think those expectations have always been there.”

Fans of Better Call Saul have been awaiting the return of Gus Fring in Season 3, and Rolling Stone reports that some viewers have even noticed that at the end of Season 2, if you scramble the first letters from each episode it ends up spelling “FRINGSBACK.”

Vanity Fair has said that this was meant to be a puzzle for viewers, and that when Vince Gilligan discovered that fans understood its meaning and that Gus Fring would be entering the world of Better Call Saul, Gilligan responded by saying, “We kinda got ahead of ourselves a little.”

Rolling Stone also notes that a representative for the show stated, “Gus Fring will appear in Season 3 of Better Call Saul.”

Have you watched the new Season 3 promotional video for Better Call Saul and are you excited about Giancarlo Esposito appearing again as Gus Fring on the show?

[Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]