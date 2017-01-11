Gwen Stefani Lists Home She Previously Shared With Gavin Rossdale, Ready For Blake Shelton Engagement?

Gwen Stefani just listed the home she used to share with Gavin Rossdale.

Over a year and a half after Gwen Stefani filed for divorce after 13 years of marriage and three children with the Bush rocker, Kingston, 10; Zuma, 8; and Apollo, 2, the singer and coach of The Voice has listed “The Summit,” her former marital home in Beverly Hills, California, for a whopping $35 million.

On January 11, OK! Magazine shared numerous details regarding Gwen Stefani’s home, revealing that the property boasts a tennis court, gym, outdoor kitchen, large walk-in closet, movie theater, and much more. In all, the home is 12,000 square feet and includes seven bedrooms and 11 bathrooms.

Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale purchased the home for $13.5 million in 2006 and before they did, Jennifer Lopez called “The Summit” home.

Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale parted ways in August 2015, but according to an Us Weekly report, things between them began to fall apart in February of that year, when Stefani was allegedly informed of a reported affair between Rossdale and their former nanny, Mindy Mann, which was said to have overlapped with her third pregnancy. While Stefani and Rossdale stayed mum on the reason behind their split, the magazine’s source claimed that a member of Stefani’s staff told her about Rossdale’s reported cheating and ultimately, Stefani found a bit of evidence on her family’s iPad.

After allegedly seeing messages sent between Rossdale and Mann, Gwen Stefani confronted her husband with the claims, but because he denied the affair, they remained together and attempted to salvage their marriage for several months.

Following Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale’s divorce, Stefani began dating Blake Shelton, who had split from wife Miranda Lambert the month before. In late 2015, Gwen Stefani and the country singer were filming the ninth season of The Voice together when they struck up a romance, which has continued throughout the year and a half that followed.

Throughout their relationship, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have been targeted with rumors of pregnancies and engagements, but so far, Stefani does not appear to be pregnant, nor does she appear to be engaged. That said, a future proposal is a possibility, at least according to a source months ago.

“They are not engaged yet,” a source close to Gwen Stefani confirmed to People Magazine. “Everyone is expecting it to happen at some point, though. It seems the timing [for an engagement] just hasn’t been right, but Gwen is very, very happy with Blake. She always acts giddy when she talks about Blake.”

“There are no immediate plans for their future, but it’s a serious relationship,” the source continued.

At the time, Gwen Stefani was busy with her This is What the Truth Feels Like Tour while Shelton was performing shows and tending to his ongoing duties with The Voice.

“Blake has been very excited for her,” the Gwen Stefani source said. “He understands the pressure of a tour before it all kicks off, and he is Gwen’s biggest fan… Their relationship is almost too good to be true. They are very much alike and really have a very special relationship. All the things that need to work out for two people to merge lives have worked out.”

While Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton haven’t starred alongside one another as coaches on The Voice since Season 9, Stefani appeared as a performer and mentor in recent seasons and will soon make her full-time return to the show with Shelton, Adam Levine, and Alicia Keys next month.

To see more of Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton, tune into The Voice Season 12, which premieres on February 27, Monday, at 8 p.m. on NBC.

[Featured Image by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images]