Floyd Mayweather Calls Out Conor McGregor And The UFC Star Responds With A Tweet

Conor McGregor has made a lot of comments lately about being worth more than the UFC has paid him. McGregor was the highest paid UFC fighter of all time when the company paid him $3 million for UFC 202. Conor said he believed that he should be paid more or made a minority owner in the entire company. In an interview with ESPN, boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr. said that Conor McGregor has no business asking for $20 or $30 million for a fight.

Conor McGregor has said that he wants to fight Floyd Mayweahter Jr., and he even got his boxing license to show the UFC he wasn’t joking about it. In the interview, Mayweather said that he was interested in the fight and that he even offered Conor a deal.

“We are willing to give him $15 million and then we can talk about splitting the percentage — the back end — on the pay-per-view. But of course, we’re the ‘A side.’ How can a guy talk about making 20 or 30 million if he has never made 8 or 9 million in a fight.”

While the most the UFC has ever paid a fighter was the $3 million they gave Conor McGregor, Floyd Mayweather Jr. made over $300 million for his fight against Manny Pacquiao. Mayweather also made an impressive $20 million when he appeared for the WWE and fought Big Show at a WrestleMania event.

Conor McGregor wants a huge raise from his normal pay to fight Floyd Mayweather Jr. ESPN reported that Conor asked for $100 to take the fight. Mayweather laughed that off and said that Conor was not the star worth that kind of money. However, a cut of the PPV buys would probably add up to a nice sum of money on the side.

“Everybody keeps talking about Conor McGregor. He’s blowing smoke up everybody’s a**. Dana White, the UFC—let’s make it happen. Bring him over to the boxing world, and I’ll show him what it’s like.”

When he heard about the Floyd Mayweather interview, Conor McGregor did what he does best. He threw some major shade at the boxing legend on Twitter.

McGregor posted a drawing of him standing over a fallen Mayweather with the words, “Call me C.J. Watson.” C.J. Watson was the former NBA guard who upset Floyd back in 2010 before Mayweather allegedly assaulted Josie Harris, his girlfriend. Mayweather was sentenced to 90 days in jail for that attack.

Floyd Mayweather Jr. has said he enjoys his retirement from boxing. He left the sport with a perfect 49-0 record, although some of those wins came against lesser competition and stars who were past their prime. However, the win over Pacquiao proved that Floyd was one of the best to ever step into the ring.

In the world of MMA, Conor McGregor has a 21-3 record. He was 12-2 when he entered the UFC and was undefeated until he lost to Nate Diaz in March 2016. Conor avenged the loss with a decisive victory five months later and most recently beat Eddie Alvarez at UFC 205.

Next to Ronda Rousey, Conor McGregor is the most popular star in the UFC. At UFC 207, Rousey matched the McGregor payday of $3 when she lost to Amanda Nunes. The total that the UFC paid Conor for his UFC 205 fight with Alvarez has not been disclosed at this time. Conor holds both the featherweight and lightweight titles.

On the other hand, Floyd Mayweather Jr. was paid $28 million for his 2015 fight with Andre Berto. He made over $100 million for fighting Oscar De La Hoya, Canelo Alvarez, and Manny Pacquiao. He held nine major world titles over his career.

[Featured Image by UFC]