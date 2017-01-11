Rob Kardashian Posts Twerking Video Of Blac Chyna Proving Breakup Rumors Wrong

Despite recent drama, both Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna have shared photos that suggest the couple is still very much together.

Rob Kardashian shared a video of Chyna to his Instagram account on Wednesday in which he calls her “babe.” Chyna then says “oh hey, Robert” before bending down to twerk for him. If anything, the latest video suggests Rob and Chyna are working through any differences. Fans also seemed to take it as a sign Blac Chyna and Rob are on again as they left comments supporting the relationship.

“I love y’all together!” “If this doesn’t make u happy idk what does”

oh Hey Robert ???????????? @blacchyna A video posted by ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) on Jan 11, 2017 at 4:13pm PST

However, some Instagram users felt compelled to tell Rob that Chyna is only using him, and he should end the rocky relationship.

“She doesn’t look real excited to see you. Run before she takes you and your family to the cleaners!!!!!!!” “He so damn dumb…she don’t want chu Rob just what u got and can help her get”

Kardashian’s video post comes after he shared a photo of baby Dream Kardashian getting her first shots on Tuesday. Blac Chyna also posted a similar image, proving she and Rob both attended their daughter’s two-month checkup. Kardashian left a heartfelt caption on his Instagram as he expressed his joy over being a father.

“I wanted a boy so bad and now that I got my girl I am so Thankful and Happy for her and wouldn’t want it any other way! She is the best and I love her so much and I thank God every day for her cuz she is the best and she is my best friend 🙂 LOL I love her so much ‼️”

2 month Check up with Dream , Daddy, and I ! ❤???? A photo posted by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Jan 10, 2017 at 1:56pm PST

While Chyna simply captioned her image — which shows both her and Rob with Dream — “2 month check up with Dream, Daddy, and I!,” it seems Chyna and Rob are once again on good terms as they work to co-parent their daughter. Kardashian also posted a Snapchat video to his Instagram account this week that shows him sitting with Dream, which undoubtedly proves Chyna did not take the baby away from him as previously believed.

Us Weekly reported on Dream’s doctor’s appointment that was attended by both her parents as breakup rumors continue to run wild.

“Too cute! Blac Chyna shared an adorable snap of fiancé Rob Kardashian planting a sweet kiss on their baby girl Dream’s forehead on Tuesday, January 6.”

The article brings attention to the fact that Chyna is seen wearing her engagement ring in the new photo despite previous reports the couple had called it quits.

“…Chyna flashes her large diamond engagement ring as she holds her daughter’s hand, while Rob leans over to kiss Dream’s full head of hair.”

The article continues on to state the family photo comes on the heels of Rob and Chyna’s very dramatic and very public split that came just before Christmas.

“The image of the trio, which appeared to be taken at Dream’s pediatrician’s office, comes after the Rob & Chyna stars reunited after a dramatic split that played out on social media over the holidays.”

Bruva! A photo posted by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Jan 9, 2017 at 2:07pm PST

Rob and Chyna’s loving Instagram posts come just a day after the 28-year-old mother shared a controversial photo while posing with rapper French Montana. Us Weekly also covered the drama as Chyna was rumored to be now dating Montana following her post.

“Tuesday’s casual family photo comes after Chyna was criticized by fans for posting a photo of herself hanging out with rapper French Montana — who dated Rob’s sister Khloe Kardashian — on the wing of a private jet at Los Angeles’ Van Nuys airport this weekend. “

However, both Rob and Chyna’s newest Instagram photos prove they are still working at their relationship, even if just for their daughter’s sake.

