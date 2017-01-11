Police: Oregon Preteen Stabbed Mom To Death

An Oregon preteen has been arrested after police say he brutally stabbed his own mother to death and injured his sister. The Dreamin’ Demon reports that the 12-year-old boy hasn’t provided a motive yet in this horrifying attack.

The incident reportedly took place on Tuesday morning, inside a home in Ashland, Oregon. Police say they responded to a 911 call made from the residence to discover the slain body of 52-year-old Pamela Wolosz. They also found a 16-year-old girl in the home, whom had been seriously injured.

Also in the home, police found the 12-year-old unnamed boy. The Oregon preteen is accused of using a kitchen knife to violently stab his mother to death. The Mail Tribune reports that the child also assaulted his 16-year-old sister, in an apparent attempt at taking her life in the same manner that he had allegedly killed his own mother.

Police say that the 12-year-old was easily apprehended and “posed no threat” at the time of the arrest. Also at the time of the lad’s arrest, authorities recovered a large chef’s knife, which they assume was used in the slaying of 52-year-old Pamela Wolosz.

This isn’t the first time a child under 16 has committed a grisly act of murder. Late last year, a Pennsylvania teen was arrested after he shot his grandmother to death. Time reports that 14-year-old Hunter Reeser didn’t want to go to school, so he allegedly shot his grandmother before she could have a chance to make him go.

Also in 2016, an Alabama teen was arrested after he reportedly shot both of his parents to death. The New York Post reports that 17-year-old Jesse Holton got into a fight with his parents after he threw a drug-fueled party. The argument reportedly escalated beyond their control when the Alabama teen killed the older couple. He has been charged as an adult in the violent double-murder.

In 2015, a teenage girl named Ashlee Martinson killed both of her parents. The “horror blogger” was convicted of the gruesome slaying, which she committed shortly after she turned 17 years old. The teen shot her father in the head, and stabbed her mother repeatedly. Ultimately, Martinson was convicted and sentenced to 23 years of imprisonment.

As for this latest case, the Oregon preteen accused of killing his mother still has not been identified. The authorities on this case are keeping details close as they continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding Tuesday’s violent incident.

The 16-year-old sister of the accused killer is reported as being in “stable condition,” after surviving the shocking incident. The 12-year-old boy is being held in a juvenile facility, while it’s determined on whether or not he will be tried as an adult.

Detectives anticipate that it may take a few weeks to wrap up the investigation behind Tuesday’s incident. Once the investigation is concluded, the next move in the case will be considered. Meanwhile, a family is mourning the loss of the woman slain by her own son, and a teenage girl is recovering with more than just physical wounds.

[Featured Image by Prapann/Shutterstock]