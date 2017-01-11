WWE Rumors: Becky Lynch Reprimanded By WWE Officials After Using Derogatory Term During ‘Talking Smack’

Few WWE Superstars have been as successful as a result of the WWE Draft and brand split as Becky Lynch, but even “The Irish Lass Kicker” isn’t invincible. A lot of people argued that Becky was overshadowed by the other women of the division during the “Divas Revolution.” Others females such as Nikki Bella, Charlotte, and Sasha Banks were given the spotlight while Lynch put them over or was perceived as an afterthought.

Thankfully, the WWE brand extension was a wonderful opportunity for WWE to showcase the great talent Becky Lynch is on SmackDown Live, and crown her as the first SmackDown Women’s Champion in WWE history. The WWE fans are fully behind Lynch as the brand’s top female babyface and the feud with Alexa Bliss has done wonders for both women in WWE. However, “The Lass Kicker” has run into some problems.

After winning the SmackDown Women’s title, her momentum took a hit when an undisclosed injury forced her take some time off and rearrange WWE’s plans for the feud with Bliss. A few months later, she lost the title to Alexa Bliss at WWE TLC. Since then, Becky has been deadset on getting the title back. Unfortunately, just as she’s about her make WWE history, she may have gotten into some trouble with WWE officials.

Recently, Alexa Bliss has been able to keep the SmackDown Women’s title on her shoulder thanks to some help from the mysterious “La Luchadora.” There is a lot of speculation from the WWE Universe about who will eventually be revealed under the mask. The most-rumored name to date has been Mickie James.

As that mystery continues to develop, La Luchadora’s constant interference on Bliss’ behalf has made Daniel Bryan book a Steel Cage match between Bliss and Lynch for next week’s edition of SmackDown. The match will be for the Women’s Championship, and it will likely be the first time in WWE history a women’s match is the main event on SmackDown. Next Tuesday, Becky Lynch and Alexa Bliss will make history together.

It’s a great moment for everyone involved. Unfortunately, a misunderstanding may have hung a black cloud over the match. On ‘Talking Smack,” both Bliss and Lynch discussed the upcoming bout on the panel with Renee Young and Shane McMahon listening. At the end of the segment, Becky said, “See you next Tuesday” as both women walked out of the room. Not everyone is aware, but that is a derogatory term against women.

It’s highly unlikely that Becky Lynch meant anything other than, “she’d see Alexa Bliss on SmackDown next week for the match.” However, it’s being rumored that WWE officials took notice of the double meaning of the phrase, and Becky may have been reprimanded for using the derogatory term. Whether Lynch’s insult was intentional or not, WWE officials may have felt strong enough to have a serious talk with Becky about it.

As of this writing, it doesn’t seem like WWE officials are planning any kind of punishment, especially since Becky Lynch most likely didn’t realize the double meaning behind the phrase. Of course, there will be some speculation, but it’s doubtful the misunderstanding will lead to any changes in creative plans for next week’s match. In fact, the odds of Becky Lynch reclaiming the SmackDown Women’s title next week are very high.

Becky Lynch vs. Alexa Bliss has become a surprising feud because a lot of people didn’t believe WWE would book Bliss to become the Women’s Champion. It is unclear if next week’s Steel Cage match on SmackDown will be the end of their rivalry, but it’ll be remembered in WWE history. Heading into the ‘Royal Rumble,’ plans for Becky Lynch haven’t been heavily rumored, but the return of Mickie James could change that.

