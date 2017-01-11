Donald Trump Goes Ballistic On CNN Reporter Jim Acosta, Call CNN ‘Fake News’

In his first press conference since being elected president, Donald Trump was unable to keep his composure, attacking CNN and Buzzfeed as “fake news.” Jim Acosta, of CNN in particular was a target, as Trump told him he didn’t get a question, saying that he is not representing a valid news agency. Trump’s anger was as a result of CNN and other sources reporting that Russia has dirt of a sexual nature on the President-elect.

Donald Trump has claimed to have no bias, but he has sought out cabinet members from news outlets like Fox News and Breitbart, which tend to skew toward the right, like Stephen Bannon, says the Inquisitr. Bannon, formerly of Breitbart, has gone after his critics personally, making misogynistic comments, and referring to women as girls. Though Donald Trump has accused CNN and Buzzfeed as “fake news” Breitbart has been accused of the same.

.@PattonOswalt on Trump's "sensual" inauguration: "Please join me in vomiting and screaming myself to death" https://t.co/2uVyVoftu7 — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) January 11, 2017

While it will take some time perhaps to develop a presidential tone to his press conferences, Donald Trump did not come out of the gate with composure, according to the Daily Mail. Just a day after a “35 page dossier” was published, claiming that Trump was being blackmailed by the Russians, the President-elect declared CNN and Buzzfeed unworthy of participation in the press conference.

RELATED REPORTS BY INQUISITR

Trump VP Mike Pence Dismisses Evolution, Believes Darwin ‘Only…

The Story Behind Donald Trump’s Alcoholic Brother That Rosie O…

Who Is Melania Knauss Trump, Wife of Donald Trump? – The Inquisitr

Arnold Schwarzenegger Is Disgusted By Donald Trump’s Treatment Of…

It was obvious that the story about Russians blackmailing Donald Trump about video that allegedly exists of Trump and prostitutes involved in a sex act in a Moscow hotel had hit a nerve, as he opened his press conference to deny the veracity of the dossier.

“That fake news was written about primarily by one group and one television station.”

And even though it was CNN who revealed the reported dossier, Buzzfeed had published it in its entirety, adding them to the blackballed agencies. Recently, Trump had also called out Vanity Fair, and its editor, Graydon Carter as failing, and going out of business. Trump took aim at Buzzfeed with what sounded to many like a threat.

“Buzzfeed is a failing pile of garbage and they’re going to suffer the consequences.”

Next in line for the shower of criticism was CNN, and Trump sternly advised them to apologize.

“As far as CNN going out of their way to build it up, it’s a disgrace what took place. It’s a disgrace, and I think they ought to apologize to start.”

CNN Senior White House Correspondent Jim Acosta was trying to get his questions answered, while Trump was deciding which reporters to call on. The President-elect looked right at Acosta, and said “not you,” but Acosta didn’t back down.

“Since you’re attacking us, can you give us a question? Since you are attacking our news organization – can you give us a chance?”

Trump refused to take question from CNN because it reported on Russia allegations: https://t.co/59KLiZUfI1 pic.twitter.com/WevkBUNAOZ — Slate (@Slate) January 11, 2017

Trump stood by his word, and went toe to toe with Acosta, calling him rude, and calling out CNN‘s ethics.

“Not you, you don’t get a question. Your organization is terrible. Quiet. Don’t be rude. Don’t be rude. No, I’m not going to give you a question. I’m not going to give you a question, you are fake news.”

Jim Acosta of CNN explained that Donald Trump tried to expel him as a result of the dossier. Acosta said that incoming Trump press secretary Sean Spicer threatened to toss him out.

“After I asked and… demanded that we have a question, Sean Spicer, the incoming press secretary, did say to me that if I were to do that again I was going to be thrown out of this press conference.”

Acosta said he thought it was only fair if CNN was going to be called out, that he be allowed to move forward with a question.

“I felt it was only fair that if our news organization is going to be attacked that we get a chance to ask a follow up question about what Donald Trump was talking about.”

BREAKING: Russian evidence of #Trump with a prostitute in golden shower scandal pic.twitter.com/nn7cnojzf6 — Some bloke (@robertshaplik1) January 10, 2017

This is likely not the end of the issues between Donald Trump and CNN.

Do you think that Donald Trump’s behavior is presidential?

[Featured Image by David Becker/Getty Images]

[Video by Youtube]