‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Mid-Season Premiere Bumped For Trump TV Special

It has been announced that the mid-season premieres of Grey’s Anatomy, Scandal, and How to Get Away with Murder will be delayed by a full week, much to the distress of the shows’ loyal fans. Fans who haven’t seen new episodes since before Thanksgiving. The reason for the delay? President-elect Donald Trump is now messing with our programs.

Kind of.

As TV Line reports, ABC will be airing a 20/20 special in place of the scheduled January 19 premiers of Grey’s Anatomy, Scandal, and How to Get Away with Murder. More accurately, the airing of America’s First Family: The Trumps Go to Washington will be at 10/9c on January 19, bumping How to Get Away with Murder from its regular time-slot. Because ABC wanted its entire #TGIT line-up to premiere on the same night, the network made the decision to air re-runs of Grey’s Anatomy and Scandal.

Grey’s Anatomy, along with Scandal and How to Get Away with Murder will eventually have their mid-season premieres, a week late and all together. ABC has rescheduled the long-awaited premieres of Grey’s and the rest of its #TGIT lineup for January 26.

To put it mildly, fans of Grey’s Anatomy and all the other #TGIT programs are not happy about the network’s decision to bump their shows in favor of a Trump TV special. Many have taken to social media to share their displeasure at the scheduling change. It might just be a week, but to loyal Grey’s Anatomy fans, it might as well be forever.

Indeed, fans of Grey’s Anatomy are more than livid that they will have to wait an extra week to get the dirt on their favorite TV doctors, and many are taking the scheduling change as a direct affront on their lives at the tiny hands of the President-elect, who will be sworn into office the day after his Grey’s Anatomy delaying TV special airs.

In true Grey’s Anatomy fashion, season 13’s mid-season finale ended in a crazy, potentially cast-changing cliffhanger. As Entertainment Weekly reports, the last new episode of Grey’s Anatomy brought the legal drama facing Dr. Alex Karev (Justin Chambers) to a head. Fans of the show already know that season 13 has largely focused on the felony assault charges looming over the pediatric surgeon.

For those who don’t remember, the Grey’s Anatomy season 12 finale featured Dr. Karev brutally beating up fellow doctor, Dr. Andrew DeLuca (Giacomo Gianniotti) after finding him in bed with girlfriend Dr. Jo Wilson (Camilla Luddington). While the situation looked damning, it wasn’t what Alex thought, and his violent outburst is threatening to cost him his career.

At the end of Grey’s Anatomy season 13, episode 9, Dr. Karev learned the truth behind why DeLuca had been in bed with Dr. Wilson (not for sex, but because she was drunk and he was “putting her to bed). Dr. Karev also learned that Dr. Wilson keeps turning down his marriage proposals because she’s on the run from an abusive ex-partner. Jo Wilson isn’t even her real name, and if she testifies in Alex’s upcoming assault trial that abusive ex might find her; or, she might just run again before he has a chance.

The Grey’s Anatomy mid-season finale cliffhanger featured Alex waiting to speak to the DA in the felony assault case, presumably to agree to a plea deal that would put him in prison for two years and cost him his job and likely his medical license. All to save Jo.

Fans waiting for Grey’s Anatomy to come back have been waiting (on the edge of their seats, no less) to find out if Alex is going to prison and possibly even leaving Grey Sloan altogether as a result.

Now, it looks like fans of the long-running medical drama will have to wait one more week to learn if the Grey’s Anatomy writers have something sinister in store for Dr. Karev, not to mention what’s going on between April and Jackson, Owen and Amelia, Arizona and her potential new lady and even Meredith and Alex.

