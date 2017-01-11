Fetty Wap Sex Tape: Ex-Girlfriend Alexis Sky Accuses Fetty Of Releasing The Video As Fetty Threatens Legal Action

Fetty Wap’s sex tape scandal took yet another turn this week when the rapper’s ex-girlfriend hinted that it was actually Fetty who leaked the explicit video to the internet.

The video snippet showing Fetty and ex-girlfriend Alexis Sky hit the internet early this week, gaining traction on celebrity gossip blogs where some of the videos were linked. While the legitimacy of the video wasn’t verified at first, Fetty Wap seemed to take away any uncertainty when he fired off a legal threat to anyone hosting the explicit footage.

The “Trap Queen” rapper quickly filed a cease and desist letter to media outlets that hosted the video, and he also sent a letter to Alexis Sky, TMZ reported.

But Alexis Sky fired back by sending her own legal threat to Fetty Wap over the sex tape, HipHopDX reported.

“Skyy filed her own cease and desist letter to Fetty Wap demanding for the intimate images and clips of the couple be removed from the internet. In the document, her lawyer states to the New Jersey rapper’s attorney that ‘the leaked material was most recently under your client’s control and, in all likelihood, was released by someone gaining access to the materials through him, with or without his knowledge.’ “

Alexis Sky also addressed the sex tape on Twitter, distancing herself from responsibility and saying she was a victim of the leak.

“All of this is so crazy & embarrassing!!,” she wrote. “To think SOMEBODY would want to expose my personal life with the world is so disgusting but I have faith in Gods work & I know I’m covered! Sorry to my family & supporters for this.”

Alexis Sky is no stranger to attention. The Instagram model has amassed quite a following online and was even seen in a nude photo leak last year; a few months after she and Fetty Wap had broken up.

Ironically, the sex tape with Alexis Sky leaked on or around the same day as one from Slevin Monroe, Fetty Wap’s current girlfriend. Details of this video were even lighter, and it doesn’t appear that it showed Fetty Wap, but the timing was curious.

Fetty Wap’s sex tape saga sounds a bit familiar as it’s almost the exact same scenario that rapper Lil Wayne faced a little more than a year ago. Wayne was allegedly threatened with the release of a sex tape showing him with two women, and the rapper responded with a strong legal threat to anyone who tried sharing it.

As TMZ reported, the video allegedly had some embarrassing details of Lil Wayne.

“We’re told the big porn companies have been contacted by a person in possession of the tape, which shows Wayne in nothing but his socks, and 2 more-than-accommodating women who do all the work. “Wayne’s rep says if there is a tape, the rapper didn’t know he was being filmed. And the rep makes it clear they will pounce if a tape is released to the public, saying, ‘We’ll sue the hell out of them.’ ‘

But in the end, a video matching that description did hit the internet, although it’s unclear if it was ever confirmed to be Lil Wayne shown on the video or if he pursued legal action for it.

Fetty Wap’s sex tape saga appears up in the air as well. There are no reports that the full video has leaked, and legal threats both from Fetty and Alexis Sky are still looming.

