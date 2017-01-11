Kourtney Kardashian Teases Baby Number 4 On Snapchat: Hinting She Is Pregnant?

Is Kourtney Kardashian teasing her fans about the possibility of baby number four? Or is the reality star actually hinting that she is pregnant on her most recent Snapchat update?

Is Kourtney Kardashian confirming the pregnancy rumors that have been swarming around her and Scott Disick for the past few days? Kourtney Kardashian uploaded this photograph below to her Snapchat story on Wednesday.

A video posted by Kourtney's Snapchat (@kourtneysnapchat) on Jan 11, 2017 at 8:37am PST

According to Radar Online, Kardashian has also been confessing to skipping her workouts with her sister Khloe in the past few weeks.

????when it rains in LA A photo posted by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Jan 10, 2017 at 9:51pm PST

Insiders say that Kardashian is indeed pregnant with baby number four, but has only really told family and close friends at this point.

“Kourtney is pregnant in her first trimester.”

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick are already parents to three children: Mason, 7, Penelope, 4, and Reign, 1.

Merry Christmas from my modern family to yours… A photo posted by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Dec 25, 2016 at 9:22pm PST

Although Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick’s relationship has been on and off this past year, with their most recent breakup being right after their son Reign’s birth, Kardashian is presumably pregnant with Disick’s child.

Although in December, Kourtney was pictured in public for the first time with her rumored love interest Younes Bendjima.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star and former boxer were seen making a low-key exit from the SLS Hotel on December 19.

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick have been together for over ten years and it appears that as of late they have reconciled again.

Disco disco @letthelordbewithyou A video posted by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Jan 2, 2017 at 11:14am PST

According to The Sun, the parents of three (potentially four) are working on reconciling their relationship for the “sake” of their children.

Sources close to the couple told Hollywood Life at the end of last month that Kourtney is happier when Scott is with the family and that the two are enjoying having fun together as a family.

“[Kourtney Kardashian] is doing her part. She has a lot of strong feelings for Scott and she is enjoying having him around. She sees how much happier their children are when he’s around, so she is being patient with Scott and trying to be forgiving of his rocky past. Scott and Kourtney are having a lot of fun too. They are stronger and healthier as a couple than ever before.”

Kourtney Kardashian told Cosmopolitan back in August that she would definitely “have more [children].”

“I could see myself with six kids. I just don’t know what’s in God’s plan.”

Season 13 of Keeping Up With The Kardashians is due to premiere on E! in March, perhaps viewers will get to see some of Kourtney and Scott’s relationship mending on camera.

Kourtney Kardashian was the first Kardashian to famously allow E! cameras into the delivery room with her when she delivered her first child, Mason.

Kardashian literally pulled her newborn son out of her as Keeping Up With The Kardashians camera crews caught every moment.

Kardashian was a bit more private with the births of her second and third children, Penelope and Reign.

