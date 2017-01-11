‘Teen Mom 2’ Leah Messer Plays Nice With Jeremy Calvert On Twitter Amid Brooke Wehr Break Up Rumors

Leah Messer’s ex-husband, Jeremy Calvert, returned to Twitter this week and a short time later, they engaged in a casual conversation about their daughter.

Following the new episode of Teen Mom 2 Season 7B on Monday night, Calvert posted a photo of himself and their daughter, Adalynn, 3, on his Twitter page and just over an hour later, Messer responded to the photo with a message of her own.

“She’s a brilliant little one [and] she is head over hills about her daddy! She’s a Daddy’s girl, won’t even lie. #Father&Daughter #AdalynnFaith,” Leah Messer wrote as she highlighted Calvert’s tweets to fans.

After Leah Messer shared her tweet, Calvert reminded his ex-wife that their daughter was his “world” before Messer was targeted by fans who corrected a grammatical error in her previously mentioned tweet.

Leah Messer and Jeremy Calvert tied the knot in April 2012 after dating for less than one year. Then, the following year, in February 2013, their daughter Adalynn was born. Although the couple appeared to be functioning properly in their marriage at that point, it was revealed during a 2015 episode of Teen Mom 2 that Messer had engaged in an affair with her husband in late 2013 — when he was married to his wife Miranda.

One year later, Jeremy Calvert accused Leah Messer of cheating on him, but rather than name Simms in his series of tweets in late 2014, he claimed to have caught his then-wife with her former boyfriend, Robbie Kidd. While Leah Messer later denied the allegations, claiming Calvert’s words were nothing more than rumors, they divorced months later and Calvert moved on with Brooke Wehr.

As Leah Messer was tied to T.R. Dues, who previously worked as her trainer, Calvert and Wehr embarked on a romance in 2015, which led to an engagement at the end of last summer. Following over a year of on-and-off dating, Calvert proposed to Wehr during a family vacation to Ocean City, Maryland.

“I do plan on marrying Brooke. Why wouldn’t I?” Calvert later wrote on Instagram, via a report by The Hollywood Gossip. “She treats me great, works hard [as f**k], takes amazing care of her child… She makes me smile everyday, yes we have our moments but f**k, what couple don’t [sic]? We don’t go to bed mad at each other.”

“I love her more than anything and so does my daughter, so that even means more to me that [sic] words can explain,” he added.

During Monday’s new episode of Teen Mom 2, Leah Messer was seen telling her friend that she had just received news of Calvert’s engagement. However, rather than speak of his excitement, the reality star and mother of three suggested that he had spoke of the matter as if it was no big deal. Leah Messer also told the friend the she hoped Calvert was taking his engagement seriously.

Following the episode, In Touch Weekly magazine claimed Calvert had hinted at a split from Wehr. In recent weeks, Calvert hasn’t shared any new photos of himself and Wehr and after returning to Twitter, he hasn’t said a thing about her — or their potential wedding plans. In addition, Calvert shared a suspicious message on Instagram with his fans just a short time ago, which spoke of letting go.

“Sometimes holding on does more damage than letting go,” read the photo message, which he captioned, “This speaks so much volume to me.”

Calvert and Wehr have not yet confirmed or denied the rumors regarding their possible split.

To see more of Leah Messer, Jeremy Calvert and their families, tune into new episodes of Teen Mom 2 Season 7B on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.

[Featured Image by MTV]