Kendall Jenner On Having Plastic Surgery, Collecting Cars, And Tackling Anxiety

Kendall Jenner is letting it all out. The 21-year-old is typically known for being a reality star and for her modeling career. But there’s more to Kendall than you think. The starlet has been the center of plastic surgery rumors for the past few months.

It all started when Kendall made an appearance on Kylie’s Facebook Live chat to discuss their new young adult novel. Fans assumed that Kendall took a break from social media to alter her lips and her face. Now, Kendall is setting the record straight on her website and app, reports People.

Kendall mentioned that after she let Kylie do her makeup for their Facebook Live chat, she caught wind of the rumors that she had her face reconstructed.

“All of a sudden, photos of us came out with the headlines like, ‘OMG Kendall got her lips done and got full facial reconstruction – look at her cheekbones, look at her nose!’ I was like, this is CRAZY. I didn’t even address it at the time. Because if I did address it, people are going to be like, ‘Oh, so she’s defending herself – she must be guilty.”

She also said that she is tired of her and family being accused of plastic surgery and being bullied on social media.

“As a model, why would I have my face reconstructed? It doesn’t even make sense,” she added. “It’s crazy because I feel like people just want me to lose.”

According to Heat Magazine, the plastic surgery rumors picked up steam when Kendall posted a video of herself moving her head and pouting. Fans remarked that she looked dramatically different and quite similar to her younger sister, Kylie.

that @esteelauder glow ???? #EsteeModel A video posted by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Jan 8, 2017 at 11:18pm PST

“Did you get Botox? Your nose looks different. Omg please don’t follow in your sister’s steps,” one fan wrote.

When Kendall is not taking selfies, modeling, or filming on her reality show, she’s often seen buying vintage cars. In a new interview with CNN, she opened up about her “weird addiction,” as she likes to call it, reports Teen Vogue.

“Some people get addicted to tattoos, I’m addicted to cars,” she said. “If I love it, I love it. If I walk in and it really gets to me, I’m like okay, I need that car.”

She also revealed that she liked riding dirt bikes and four-wheelers at a young age. Some of the classic cars in Kendall’s collection include a 1965 Mustang and a 1975 Chevrolet Corvette. She was also spotted shopping at Bentley dealership where she had an awkward run-in with her ex-boyfriend, Chandler Parsons.

Kendall has been through her share of highs and lows in the past year. While her modeling career has been taking off, she’s been through some scary personal issues like her stalker situation and her sister Kim’s robbery in Paris. On her app, she said that she’s struggled with anxiety as of late.

In a blog post titled “peaks and pits,” Kendall said that the previous year brought anxiety her way.

“Anxiety was a huge hurdle for me to deal with this past year (and security concerns didn’t help), but I think I’m finally learning how to cope,” she admitted.

Kendall said that she’s finally learned how to manage her anxiety. Some of her coping mechanisms, according to Harper’s Bazaar, include doing deep breathing exercises and distracting her thoughts whenever she’s experiencing anxiety or panic attacks. She also painted her living room a pretty shade of pink because it helps keep her “calm” and combats cravings.

kenny's pink xmas A photo posted by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Dec 9, 2016 at 8:35am PST

“While I was trying to figure out what I wanted to do with the room, I went to dinner with friends and they had just gone to the Human Condition exhibition at a former hospital in L.A.,” Jenner says in a new post on her app. “They were telling me there’s a pink room at the exhibit that had an explanation of the color choice: Baker-Miller Pink is the only color scientifically proven to calm you AND suppress your appetite. I was like, ‘I NEED this color in my house!'”

Kendall Jenner has been open and honest about everything else, so why wouldn’t she be honest about getting plastic surgery?

[Featured Image by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Victoria’s Secret]