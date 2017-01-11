‘Dance Moms’ Abby Lee Miller To Be Sentenced In Court: Denies Using Children To Smuggle Money Into The U.S.

The Dance Moms star could face up to 30 months in prison when she is sentenced in court next week. Abby Lee Miller has denied using children to smuggle money into the United States of America.

Abby Lee Miller was arrested for theft and fraud, and the Dance Moms star could face up to 30 months in prison. Radar Online reported that Abby Lee Miller is attempting to do everything she can do to ensure that she does not have to go to jail, or at least not for very long if she can help it.

Court papers obtained by the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania reveal that the Dance Moms star claims she “did not deny the existence of contracts related to Dance Moms.”

“Rather, Ms. Miller indicated that she was scheduled to have income from reality television for the next 24 weeks, consistent with the renewal executed unilaterally by A&E on February 23, 2012.”

Miller was ordered by prosecutors to pay $120,000 worth of Australian currency that she brought into the country without reporting. She claims that she did not hold cash a hotel safe like she had been accused of doing.

Abby Lee Miller also denied the calculation of the cash sales of merchandise during the trip to Australia.

“Ms. Miller did not break up the cash proceeds into sums below $10,000. Ms. Miller did not use minor children to carry money into the United States.”

Basically, the Dance Moms star has denied most of the counts against her. She also objected to the loss calculation of $120,000 for the failure to report charge.

Abby Lee Miller insisted that she did not file for bankruptcy protection to deal with mortgage delinquencies on her dance studio in Penn Hills or on her residential home property in Florida.

#onset???????? #up to something #cooking101 #dancemoms #aldcla A photo posted by Abby Lee Miller (@therealabbylee) on Jan 10, 2017 at 7:50pm PST

Instead, she stated that she filed to stay the pending tax sale of the actual property where her dance studio was located.

Miller also objected to restricting pre-petition debt owed to secured creditors PNC Bank and Chase Home Finance.

The only counts against her that Miller did admit to was one count of not reporting an international monetary transaction and one count of concealing bankruptcy assets in June.

The Dance Moms star is due in court next week on January 20 to be sentenced. Abby Lee Miller faces up to 30 months in prison.

It was also recently announced that Miller’s most-famed dance student, Maddie Ziegler, will be publishing a tell-all book about her time spent with the controversial teacher, according to Radar Online.

Maddie made a name for herself after partnering up with Sia and dancing in her music videos.

congrats on ur grammy nomination ???? love u !! A photo posted by Maddie Ziegler (@maddieziegler) on Dec 6, 2016 at 10:02am PST

The Maddie Diaries: A Memoir will expose Maddie’s experience with Miller on the Lifetime reality series, according to the bio for the book.

“At just eight years old, she was cast on Lifetime’s hit reality show Dance Moms and quickly won the hearts of fans everywhere with her natural talent and determination. Maddie explains the hard work she put into her rise to stardom and how she keeps her balance along the way.”

me bc christmas is tomorrow ahhhhh ????❤️ A photo posted by Maddie Ziegler (@maddieziegler) on Dec 24, 2016 at 2:32pm PST

The Maddie Diaries will be released on March 7. Will Abby Lee Miller be reading the memoir from prison?

