Victoria Beckham Wishes She Would Have Never Gotten Breast Implants

Victoria Beckham wishes she could go back in time and warn her 18-year-old self off of plastic surgery. Beckham has written a letter to her younger self, explaining all of the things that she wishes she had known. First and foremost, she wishes she had never gotten breast implants.

For many millennials, plastic surgery has become the norm, and that is who Beckham is targeting with her letter. Getting Botox and fillers before the age of 20 is being referred to as the Kardashian effect, says the Inquisitr. Plastic surgery and the acceptability of various plastic surgery procedures is spreading, and the Kardashian family is making a living out of having a variety of procedures and posting photos of themselves on Instagram and other social media.

Victoria Beckham, best known as a former member of the girl group the Spice Girls and the wife of soccer phenom David Beckham, has written a letter to her former self about how to survive a hectic, modern life and shared it with British Vogue. In it, she covers everything from decisions about clothing, beauty products, and, of course, plastic surgery.

Beckham opens the letter to 18-year-old Victoria by saying that she knows that she is struggling. At that age, Beckham was at Laine Theatre Arts college studying dance, and it’s obvious that she was lacking in confidence.

“You are not the prettiest, or the thinnest, or the best at dancing at the Laine Theatre Arts college. You have never properly fitted in, although you are sharing your Surrey school digs with really nice girls. You have bad acne. You think the principal has put you at the back of the end-of-year show (in a humiliatingly bright purple Lycra leotard) because you are too plump to go at the front.”

Adult Victoria shares her perspective and humor with a teen version of herself, who had not yet grown the thick skin she would need to make it through life. She wants to let her former self know that there are many things to learn about being different.

“You haven’t forgotten being bullied at school, have you? Do you recall that first day at secondary school? Most children were wearing their own coats and had the latest cool bag, but not you. Kitted out in the full St Mary’s High School uniform, you stood in the freezing playground while other teenagers walking past threw soggy tissues and old Coke cans that they plucked from the puddles. But the thick skin that you developed then is already standing you in good stead, and it will do so for the rest of your life.”

But one of the main points that Beckham wants to make to her younger self is about plastic surgery, and breast implants in particular, says Page Six. Beckham has been open about the fact that she got her breast implants removed in 2014.

“I should probably say, don’t mess with your boobs. All those years I denied it – stupid. A sign of insecurity. Just celebrate what you’ve got.”

She also explains that some things are fixed with time, and other things, like fads, are not worth messing with. A big lesson is that less is more.

“Your complexion will sort itself out… your perm will die down, and your weight will settle itself. At school you eat Super Noodles and boxes of Frosties because they say they are fat free, and you will endure many other silly fad diets (including an addiction to green juices). Instead, learn to embrace your imperfections – that is what I want to tell you. Let your skin breathe; wear less make-up.”

Beckham believes if she could have only reassured her teenage self how amazing life would be, her path might have been easier. Victoria Beckham ends the letter by saying that it is most important to not take life’s little moments for granted.

