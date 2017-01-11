Stassi Schroeder’s Surprising Answer To Brittany Cartwright And Jax Taylor Relationship Question

What does Stassi Schroeder think of her ex Jax Taylor’s current relationship with Brittany Cartwright? Stassi was asked that question during her appearance on Andy Cohen’s talk show, Watch What Happens Live, on Monday night. Stassi gave an answer that may be surprising to many long-time viewers of Vanderpump Rules, considering her tumultuous past with Jax. Instead of talking ill about Brittany, Stassi gave Brittany nothing but praise and made it clear that she hopes that Jax stays with Brittany.

During the after-show portion of the show, which also featured Scheana Shay, a viewer called in and asked Stassi how awkward it is for her, on a scale of one to 10 as Jax’s ex-girlfriend, to always have to be around Brittany. Stassi replied that she has absolutely no problem with Brittany. Not only does Stassi get along with Brittany, she actually considers her one of her best friends.

“Like a negative million. Brittany’s one of our best friends and I love her. I love her.”

When Andy commented that it’s surprising that everyone is getting along, Stassi, paying herself a bit of a compliment, commented that Jax has great taste in woman. Stassi added that she and her friends love Brittany so much that if something were to happen between her and Jax, they would keep Brittany as their friend and exclude Jax.

“I say this all the time. Jax has great taste in women. Like I love the women that he dates and Brittany’s, she’s incredible. And if Jax hurts her, we’re taking Brittany and Jax is out.”

Giving Jax a bit of a dig, Andy then asked if that means the women who date Jax have bad taste in men. Stassi played along.

“Well yeah that’s 100% correct. Yeah.”

Brittany watched Stassi and Scheana on the talk show. Brittany complimented their looks.

Jax Taylor and Stassi Schroeder’s relationship played out during the first two seasons of Vanderpump Rules. They were shown having a very tumultuous and dramatic relationship. After Stassi finally broke up with Jax, Jax tried to win her back, only for that to derail when Stassi found out that Jax had sexual relations with their friend Kristen Doute not once but twice. Stassi slapped Kristen in the face over the betrayal, and it seemed as if she would never be cordial with Jax, much less friends.

Yet, much has changed since those earlier seasons. Last season, when Stassi returned to the show on a guest basis, viewers saw her and Jax have an amicable relationship with one another. They hung out with one another in group settings. Stassi also seemed to have no problem with Jax’s new girlfriend, Brittany Cartwright. Stassi also repaired her friendship with Kristen.

On the current fifth season, which again features Stassi as a starring cast member, Stassi’s friendships with Jax and Brittany have strengthened even more. One episode even showed Stassi having Jax on as a guest for her podcast radio show, where she poked fun at him when test results showed that he’s a certifiable sociopath. When SUR boss Lisa Vanderpump tried to stir the pot a bit by telling Brittany that she should be wary of Stassi’s intentions regarding Jax and tell her to back off, Brittany simply smiled and said that she has no problem with Stassi and Jax being friends.

Viewers will soon see Brittany and Stassi spending quite a bit of time together, as both were chosen by Katie Maloney to be a bridesmaid at her wedding to Tom Schwartz. Katie and Tom’s wedding and the festivities leading up to it will be shown in future episodes.

Followers of the Vanderpump Rules stars on social media likely aren’t very surprised by Stassi’s close friendship with Brittany though. Both Stassi and Brittany have posted numerous photos documenting their good friendship. In fact, Brittany and Jax were just in Cabo with Stassi for the holidays.

Stassi Schroeder has also praised Jax Taylor’s girlfriend Brittany Cartwright before. As previously reportedly by the Inquisitr, Stassi said in February of 2016 that Brittany is “adorable” and handles herself with grace. Stassi even said that Brittany is better than her when it comes to dealing with negativity.

