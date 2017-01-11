Angelina Jolie Is Reportedly Struggling To Raise Her Kids Without Brad Pitt, Hardly Sleeping And Not Eating

Is Angelina Jolie’s health taking a hit due to the ongoing struggles of her divorce from Brad Pitt?

Amid their grueling custody battle over their six kids, which has included allegations of child abuse, a source claims Angelina Jolie is struggling to make things work at home.

“[Angelina Jolie] didn’t always acknowledge it, but Brad was a huge help — breaking up fights, reading to the little ones. He used to cook for them too,” an insider told OK! Magazine, according to a report by Hollywood Life on January 11. “Now that she has to do everything, she’s overwhelmed and anxious all the time. Between that and the stress of strategizing this divorce, she’s barely sleeping and not eating.”

After filing for divorce from Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie took her kids — including Maddox, 15, Pax, 13, Zahara, 11, Shiloh, 10, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 8 — with her to Malibu, California, where they began their new dynamic of a split family together.

Since her filing, Angelina Jolie has been seen a handful of times in Malibu and recently, she and her kids popped up in Crested Butte, Colorado, where they rang in the New Year with a family vacation. Meanwhile, Pitt has remained active with his career, and after making a number of appearances at the end of last year to promote his World War II drama, Allied, he made a surprise appearance at the 2017 Golden Globe Awards.

When Angelina Jolie’s divorce documents were first filed, TMZ shared a report in which it was suggested that the actress had chosen to end her marriage due to her and Pitt’s parenting conflicts and his alleged use of alcohol and drugs. According to a source, Angelina Jolie was upset about the way Pitt was parenting their children and had become “fed up” with Pitt’s reported consumption of “weed and possibly alcohol.” The source also said Pitt may be suffering from “an anger problem,” which Angelina Jolie allegedly felt was dangerous for their six kids.

A short while later, Pitt was accused of getting physical with their oldest son, Maddox, during a plane ride from France to Los Angeles, which had made a pit stop in Minnesota. From there, an investigation was launched into the issue, but ultimately, Pitt was cleared of all charges by both the FBI and the Department of Children and Family Services in Los Angeles.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s children have appeared to be completely happy in recent photos shared online, but according to a report weeks ago, the kids were said to be feeling homesick.

“Angelina Jolie has been struggling with keeping the kids happy,” an insider told Hollywood Life. “It’s been weeks since the kids moved out of their home and they are getting homesick. The children are sad, miss the huge house they grew up in, and have been complaining to Angelina that they want to go home. The older children are not happy with the situation while the younger kids are having trouble understanding why they can’t just go home.”

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt had several homes during the time they were together, including homes in France, New York, and Los Angeles, but when it came to the children’s home of choice, Hollywood Life claimed it was their Los Feliz home that felt most like home.

“The Los Feliz home has been where the kids have spent most of their time growing up,” the insider continued. “Brad has built a huge skate ramp for the kids on the property and they all have their own rooms there too. They may have lots of houses but the Los Feliz house has always been home.”

