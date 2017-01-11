‘Alaskan Bush People’ News: Ami Brown’s Family Says Billy Lied About Her Childhood, Was Spoiled Rotten

Fans of Alaskan Bush People know that Ami and Billy Brown have always talked about her childhood, including how she went through a rough time. Now, according to Radar Online, Ami Brown’s family is revealing that those claims don’t contain a shred of truth. Ami’s mother, 84-year-old Earlene Branson, and brother Les, 57, are not staying quiet about Ami’s childhood. In fact, they say that her childhood wasn’t full of poverty and abuse at all and that Ami was actually spoiled.

Ami and her mother have been estranged for 37 years, and now it is being revealed that as a child, she was really close to her mother. Earlene and Les have been doing what they can to reunite with Ami, but so far, it hasn’t happened. Les shared that he actually hopes they can still meet up with Ami at some point in the near future.

He said, “I’m still very hopeful that Ami will get to see her mother before she dies. I hope somehow fate will intervene. She was the baby, so she was kind of spoiled! She got whatever she asked for!”

When Billy Brown wrote his memoir, he talked about the way that Ami Brown grew up, and he didn’t make it sound ideal at all. Billy said that she grew up dirt poor, but Les says that isn’t the truth. It turns out that her family is saying Ami was given fur coats and was a popular cheerleader. They both denied any abuse going on in the home that Ami grew up in. Les shared that their father “was never abusive. He was never prone to spank us a lot.”

However, Les did confirm that Ami Brown went through one thing that could have cause some pain when she was younger. Les revealed that their parents divorced when Ami was just 8-years-old.

He said, “She lived in a home with a single parent who worked two jobs to keep afloat.”

According to Les, it sounds like this is the only difficult thing that she really had to deal with during her childhood. Les feels like Ami Brown’s husband, Billy, has convinced her that she had a bad childhood and really wants to keep Ami from contacting her family.

Right now, Ami Brown’s family is still trying to contact her, and they aren’t going to stop anytime soon. Radar Online shared that Ami’s mother actually tried to visit her last summer, but it didn’t work out for her. She made it to Alaska, but the family was gone while she was there. Ami’s mother really hopes that she can see her at least one more time. She went to Alaska for her 83rd birthday, and she was really hoping to make this happen. Unfortunately for her, it didn’t work out.

It turns out that Ami Brown and family were on a big trip to Hawaii while her mom was in Alaska. It is unknown if either party knew that the other one had plans for these trips. It looks like something big is going to have to change before Ami Brown ever reunites with her mom again. Ami’s family has tried speaking out and have talked about how much they want to see her, but Ami isn’t making any plans to see them again.

