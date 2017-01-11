‘Alaskan Bush People’ News: Ami Brown’s Family Says Billy Lied About Her Childhood, Was Spoiled Rotten

Fans of Alaskan Bush People know that Ami and Billy Brown have always talked about her childhood like she went through a rough time. Now Radar Online is sharing that Ami Brown’s family is revealing that according to them that is not the truth at all. Ami’s mother Earlene Branson, 84, and brother Les, 57, are not staying quiet about how she grew up living with them. They say that her childhood wasn’t full of poverty and abuse at all and that Ami was actually spoiled.

Ami and her mother have been estranged for 37 years, and now it is being revealed that as a child she was really close to her mother. Earlene and Les have been doing what they can to reunite with Ami, but so far it hasn’t happened. Les shared that he actually hopes they can still meet up with Ami at some point. He said, “I’m still very hopeful that Ami will get to see her mother before she dies. I hope somehow fate will intervene. She was the baby, so she was kind of spoiled! She got whatever she asked for!”

When Billy Brown wrote his memoir, he talked about the way that Ami Brown grew up and didn’t make it sound ideal at all. He said that she grew up dirt poor, but Les says that isn’t the truth. It turns out that her family is saying Ami was given fur coats and was a popular cheerleader. They both denied any abuse going on in the home that Ami grew up in either. Les shared saying their father “was never abusive. He was never prone to spank us a lot.”

Now Les does confirm that Ami Brown went through one thing when she was younger that could cause some pain. Les revealed that their parents divorced when Ami was just eight-years-old. He said, “She lived in a home with a single parent who worked two jobs to keep afloat.” According to Les, it sounds like this is the only thing difficult that she really had to deal with during her childhood. Les feels like Ami Brown’s husband Billy has convinced her that she had a bad childhood and really wants to keep Ami from contacting her family.

Right now, Ami Brown’s family is still trying to contact her. They aren’t going to stop anytime either. Radar Online shared that Ami’s mother actually tried to go and visit her last summer, but it didn’t work out for her. She made it to Alaska, but the family was gone while she was there. Ami’s mother really hopes that she can see her at least one more time. She went to Alaska for her 83rd birthday and was really hoping to make this happen, but it didn’t work out.

It turns out that Ami Brown and family were on a big trip to Hawaii while her mom was in Alaska. It is unknown if either party knew that the other one had plans for their trips. It looks like something big is going to have to change before Ami Brown ever reunites with her mom again. Ami’s family has tried speaking out and they have talked about how much they want to see her, but Ami isn’t making any plans to see them again.

Are you shocked by what Earlene and Les have to say about Ami Brown’s childhood? Who do you feel like is telling the truth? Sound off in the comments section below on your thoughts, and don’t miss new episodes of Alaskan Bush People on Wednesday nights on Discovery.

