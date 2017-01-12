Kim Kardashian Completes Comeback By Shading Sexy Kylie Jenner In Social Media Photo War

Kim Kardashian has been missing from both the social scene and social media for months, coping with the fallout from both her Paris robbery and husband Kanye West’s hospitalization. But now Kardashian is making it clear that she’s back, sizzling on social media again with sexy photos. And just to make sure that it’s clear to her followers that she’s the social media queen, Kim took some time to throw shade at younger sister Kylie Jenner as they vie for the throne.

In an example of Kardashian style sisterly love, Kim took on Kylie in a series of Snapchats as she returns to the spotlight after what the Huffington Post described as “three months of self-imposed seclusion.” In one challenge, Kardashian and Jenner played with a Snapchat filter that enlarges the lips and shrinks the eyes.

“Why do you look normal?” Kim questioned Kylie.

Jenner made it clear that she felt offended by the implication that shrunken eyes and over-sized lips were her “normal” look.

“I look normal?” responded shocked Kylie.

And then came the shade.

“Yeah, that’s how you look,” teased Kim.

When it comes to vying for the social media throne, shade is fun, but numbers are what count to keep the crown. Do Kardashian’s social media numbers since her return keep pace with Kylie Jenner’s?

Hollywood Life warned Queen Kylie to watch her throne, noting that since her comeback, Kim has garnered “a staggering number of likes and views on all her social platforms.”

In the 24-hour period after Kardashian’s comeback, she earned 42.8 million views on Snapchat, four million likes on her new photos on Instagram, and 84 million impressions on Twitter. But there’s a difference between Kylie and her older sister.

Jenner has become known for her increasingly daring photos, which continues to draw fans eager to see just how far she’ll go. In contrast, Kim has increasingly been sharing photos that show her emphasis on family, with her children North and Saint West giving her accounts that cute overload touch.

And when it comes to shade, both sisters have faced some backlash from fans in the past. Increasingly, Kylie has had to deal with accusations that breast implant surgery deserves credit for her killer curves, which she loves to flaunt on Instagram, noted Maxim.

Jenner, 19, has more than 80 million followers on Instagram, and many of those followers are sharing their views on what resulted in her noticeably more generous breast size.

“…You got your boobs done!!!!” claimed one fan.

“I can’t see through all the plastic,” joked another.

“… surgery and money,” summed up a third.

Recently, Jenner also was hit by a backlash from a photo that some fans contend shows a “Photoshop fail,” reported the Daily Mail.

Jenner’s followers questioned why one of her legs seemed noticeably thinner.

“Totally thought she had a wart on her knee,” said one fan.

“Why does her right leg look skinnier than the other?” asked another follower.

And then there’s that booty. When Kylie turned to Twitter to hype a product, fans responded by questioning whether her posterior was the result of genes, padded jeans, or implants.

While big sister Kim Kardashian has held the title of most famous derriere in the Kardashian clan, Kylie has been earning more and more attention for her assets. Hollywood Life talked with plastic surgeons about the question of whether Jenner had implants to expand her posterior.

“Kylie [Jenner] has what we usually call a pear shape deformity, meaning her lower body is much bigger than the top of her body,” revealed clinical professor at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai and director of Juva Skin & Laser Center, Dr. Bruce Katz.

Noting that the shape is “not uncommon,” Dr. Katz revealed that some women change their proportions by having breast implants. He also noted that she might have undergone liposuction on her waist “to accentuate her butt.”

Plastic surgeon Dr. Lyle Back, however, offered another angle on Jenner’s assets.

“A calorie rich diet and major weight gain would also play a big role – but that would create weight gain everywhere,” he pointed out.

And he also doubted that exercise deserved credit for Jenner’s bigger butt.

“I highly doubt Kylie is spending any time in the gym. Even if so, no amount of squats would create what she has now,” he added.

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]