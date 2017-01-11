Seattle Seahawks Vs. Atlanta Falcons: Bold Predictions For 2017 NFC Divisional Round Showdown

They meet again.

The Seattle Seahawks and Atlanta Falcons already met up once this season. In that meeting, Seattle came out on top by the score of 26-24. However, that was way back in Week 6 of the 2016 NFL season. Fast forward to now and the two teams will be meeting up yet again in the 2017 NFC divisional round.

As a result of Atlanta finishing with the better seed (the Falcons hold the No. 2 seed in the NFC while the Seahawks have the No. 3 seed), it will get to play in front of its fans in this playoff battle.

While the Falcons earned the bye last week as a result of that No. 2 seed, the Seahawks had to take on the Detroit Lions. Needless to say, they took care of business. When it was all said and done, Seattle had a 26-6 victory on its hands.

If NFL fans are looking for something to keep an eye on, then look no further than Matt Ryan against the stingy Seattle defense. As fans likely already know, the Seahawks are known for their fierce defense, and they are only allowing 18.3 points per game this season. Atlanta might not have the best defense in the NFL (the team is giving up 25.4 points per game), but it is lethal on the offensive side of the ball. After all, the Falcons are leading the league in the scoring department with 33.8 points per game. In comparison, Seattle is averaging 22.1 points per contest.

As for Ryan, a man who could end up winning the MVP award this season, he has put up some very impressive stats. Here’s the proof. Ryan racked up 4,944 passing yards and 38 passing touchdowns in 2016.

If Ryan continues to air it out and score at will, Seattle might not have an answer in this contest. Before the NFC festivities get underway, let’s unleash some bold predictions for this playoff clash.

Russell Wilson Makes Things Interesting With Three Touchdowns

Russell Wilson didn’t have a single touchdown in the Seahawks’ victory over the Falcons earlier in the year, which likely comes as a major shocker to most fans. After all, where would Seattle’s offense be without Wilson?

While fans shouldn’t expect a perfect game out of Wilson against the Falcons, they should still expect him to find the end zone a couple of times this time around. As a result, this could be a rather close game — well, until the possible MVP takes over, that is.

Matt Ryan Looks Like The MVP With A Monster Day

Yes, Seattle’s defense tends to make life on opposing offenses tough, but it’s important to note that Ryan had 335 passing yards and three scores against the Seahawks earlier in the year. Heck, the man hasn’t thrown an interception since December 4.

If Atlanta is going to move on to the next round, then Ryan has to have a masterful performance, and that’s exactly what he is going to do. Don’t be surprised when the quarterback almost reaches 400 yards and four touchdowns on the day.

Atlanta Moves On To The Next Round Thanks To A Double-Digit Victory

Seattle might have won the Super Bowl not too long ago (and made another one on top of that), but life on the road in the NFL is very tough, especially in the playoffs.

Can Seattle contain Matt Ryan, Julio Jones, and the rest of Atlanta’s offense? It remains to be seen. For all it’s worth, the Seahawks only allowed six points in last week’s playoff game, and that likely has fans pretty excited for this ballgame.

This is playoff football, meaning the best of the best will be taking the field every single game. That aside, look for Atlanta to continue to be efficient on the offensive side of the ball, which will result in the Falcons capturing a double-digit victory.

