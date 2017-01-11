Dr. Miami Michael Salzhauer Joins The #TyreseChallenge, Wishes He Could Poop Like His Dad

Dr. Miami has joined the ranks of Kevin Hart, Tank, and even Gary Owen as they take on the #TyreseChallenge.

For those who may have missed it, the Tyrese challenge is simple. Celebrities (and everyone else who wants to join in) are recording themselves giving a monolog. The premise is that it can be about anything as long as it is sincere, and it also has to be delivered in a deep voice, just like many videos that Tyrese is known for sharing with his fans. Take it from Deon Cole, who used the Tyrese Challenge to explain what the challenge was all about.

#tyresechallenge #deoncole #deoncoleslaw #justakidfromthechi #aintyouthatcomedian @tyrese #tyrese A video posted by Deon Cole (@deoncole) on Jan 6, 2017 at 6:56am PST

Dr. Miami got in front of the camera and started off his deep-voice Tyrese Challenge video by talking about his beard. With the most sincerity and as deep of a voice as he could muster, Salzhauer ponders whether he looks better with or without a beard.

He started off the video by saying, “So I’m sitting here in front of this giant life-sized painting of myself and I’m thinking… do I look better without the beard? I don’t know.”

“Personally, I think a man should have hair on his face and under his arms and just the right amount on his balls too. Everybody wants to have a beard, nobody wants to grow one.”

Then Dr. Miami decided to double down on the Tyrese Challenge and got real serious for a minute. Well, sort of.

“Just like my dad said to me one time. He said, ‘Son I don’t know why you’re not comfortable pooping in the elementary school bathroom. I can poop in any bathroom. I consider it one of our finest family traditions.’ The man could poop anywhere. I miss my dad. That’s all.”

Dr. Miami is a well-known plastic surgeon who has sculpted the bodies of many celebrities. He is known for performing live surgeries on SnapChat, which has earned him a huge following. With an average of 1.5 million viewers per SnapChat, Dr. Miami is the second most watched person on the social media platform.

Kicking off the new year fresh with my Space Jam 11s???????????????? ???????????? Go follow my shoe ???? @shoegallery #airjordan11 #spacejam11 #drmiami #beautywarrior #yourneighborhoodbuttdealer A photo posted by DrMiami (@therealdrmiami) on Jan 9, 2017 at 5:13pm PST

Tyrese has responded to the #TyreseChallenge with a video of his own. It’s pretty obvious that he is amused with everyone taking a jab at his incredibly serious and sincere Instagram videos. In his own Tyrese Challenge video, he starts off talking about feeling “recharged and refreshed.”

“They say that for every level there’s another devil,” Tyrese starts. “The depth of your struggle will determine the height of your success. Everybody wanna go to heaven but nobody wants to die to get there. The s**t is crazy.”

Tyrese gets a bit NSFW in his video acknowledging all the other celebrities who have taken on the Tyrese Challenge over the last several days. There are also a few examples of the type of Instagram videos that Tyrese is known for sharing with his fans. The singer-actor often waxes poetic in that ultra deep bass voice while talking about his life or his family or something that he’s learned along the way. The YouTube video can be seen below but be warned; there is some strong language in it.

While you’re at it, be sure to check out some of the other Instagram videos of celebrities taking on the Tyrese Challenge. Let’s see where Dr. Miami stacks up against the rest with their very serious, sincere videos delivered in the deepest voice they can muster up just like the Transformers actor is known to do.

Have you taken the Tyrese Challenge yet? If not, get on Instagram with your deepest, most sincere voice and tell your story. It doesn’t matter what it is. Take it from Dr. Miami, who got real serious when talking about growing a beard and pooping in public bathrooms.

[Featured Image by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images]