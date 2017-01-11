Kim Kardashian’s Dash Store Robbed: What Is Her Net Worth After Paris Heist?

Kim Kardashian has been faced with numerous challenges in recent months, starting with the moment she was held at gunpoint and robbed of millions of dollars worth of jewelry in her Paris hotel room.

Following the traumatic event, Kim Kardashian’s husband, Kanye West, was hospitalized for several days after suffering from an alleged mental breakdown, and now, the Los Angeles clothing boutique owned by her family has been targeted by a thief.

On January 10, TMZ shared the news of the robbery with its readers, revealing that the store was hit by a burglar on Monday.

According to law enforcement sources, a woman visited the Melrose Avenue boutique earlier this week and reportedly swiped clothing and perfume totaling about $1,600 before driving off in a silver sedan. Following the incident, copes were unable to locate the woman.

Kim Kardashian and her family own a number of Dash Boutiques around the country and have opened up stores in Calabasas, the Hamptons, New York City, and Miami in recent years.

After the robbery in Paris, Kim Kardashian, who is reportedly worth around $150 million, allegedly submitted an insurance claim and listed a 20-carat emerald cut stone diamond ring at $4 million. In addition, TMZ continued, 13 items totaling $5.6 million were also taken. Another report shared by the International Business Times claimed there was actually $11 million in jewelry stolen from the hotel room.

Not only is Kim Kardashian worth a substantial amount, she is also continuing to increase her net worth with her time on her family’s reality show, Keeping Up with the Kardashians, and her many other ventures, which include a personal app. Meanwhile, husband West is reportedly worth about $145 million, despite his claims of being in debt on Twitter last year.

While Kim Kardashian has plenty of money to her name, she has been deeply impacted by the Paris robbery, which took place last October, and now that the incident is back in the news due to numerous arrests, she is having to relive the ordeal.

“[Kim Kardashian] is aware that the French police have made arrests relating to her robbery,” a source close to the reality star told People Magazine. “While she is relieved they are making progress, any updates makes her relive everything. It’s still very tough for her to deal with.”

“[Kim Kardashian] gets very upset anytime she talks about the robbery [and] she just wants to move on from it,” the source added.

Following the robbery, Kim Kardashian took a break from the spotlight and kept her social media updates to a minimum, which was a far cry from what fans were used to seeing from her. Now, however, as police continue their investigation, the reality star is set to travel to Dubai for her first public appearance this Friday.

As the magazine revealed, Kim Kardashian is expected to attend celebrity makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic’s Master Class, where she will reportedly be “flanked by security.”

“Taking time off after the robbery has really changed [Kim Kardashian]. And for the better. She initially was just too shocked and traumatized to deal with anything but her kids,” a source previously told the magazine. “As time went on, she realized that she actually loved her slower life. She feels very grateful that she has been able to spend the past few months just focusing on her kids. Kim thinks they are growing too fast and she has enjoyed spending more quiet time with them.”

To see more of Kim Kardashian and her family, including her husband Kanye West, tune into the Season 13 premiere of Keeping Up with the Kardashians this March.

[Featured Image by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images]