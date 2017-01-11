Peta Murgatroyd And Maksim Chmerkovskiy Share Photos Of Their Baby’s Adorable Nursery

Peta Murgatroyd looks happy and healthy one week after the birth of her first child with longtime love Maksim Chmerkovskiy. Murgatroyd gave birth to a baby boy, Shai Aleksander, on Jan. 4, and now, in an exclusive photo shoot with People, Peta gave fans a sneak peek at her son’s nursery, as well as a glimpse into what her new life as a mom is like.

Peta Murgatroyd and Maks Chmerkovskiy posed in all white to show off their son’s luxurious nursery, which is positioned just off of the master bedroom in the couple’s home in New Jersey.

“We wanted him to be comfortable and settled in his little corner of the world,” Murgatroyd said.

But before little Shai could move into his new digs, a lot of work had to be done to make the space kid-friendly. Celebrity nursery designer Vanessa Antonelli told People she had to create a closet and camouflage the switch to the gas fireplace that’s in the room. And Maks also personally assembled the baby’s custom crib, which was ordered from Romania.

The nursery has a neutral cream and gold scheme with a safari wallpaper and elephant décor; a nod to Peta’s fiancé’s longtime collection.

“Maks has always loved elephants,” Murgatroyd told the magazine.

Indeed, before Baby Chmerkovskiy’s plush nursery was unveiled, a source told E! News that proud papa Maks was a longtime collector of elephant memorabilia ever since he purchased a small faux elephant many years ago. Maks’ purchase spawned an “accidental” collection, which in turn inspired the nursery’s theme.

“Peta worked with Vanessa to choose the beautiful cream and gold color palette and the safari wallpaper that adorns two walls,” the E! insider added. “It was important to Peta to incorporate different textures to add cozy warmth to the space. There is even a tiny mommy and baby koala bear to pay homage to Peta’s home!”

Shai's nursery is absolutely beautiful! I love the colors and all of the elephants????Hope you guys are loving it! @PetaMurgatroyd @MaksimC pic.twitter.com/gueAnGVZf0 — Peta Jane Fans (@PetaJaneFans) January 11, 2017

Peta Murgatroyd revealed that her baby loves to be rocked to sleep in his rocking chair and that she now spends up to 17 hours a day in the nursery taking care of her bundle of joy.

Of course, it wouldn’t be a surprise if Peta Murgatroyd is getting some help when it comes to diaper duty. Maks previously posted a video of himself practicing the art of diaper changing, and he has been very vocal about his plans to be a stay-at-home dad.

Now that the Chmerkovskiy nursery has been unveiled, fans are hoping to get a glimpse of Maks and Peta’s baby. The high-profile couple regularly posted baby bump shots and other photos throughout Murgatroyd’s pregnancy, but they have not yet released a public photo of their baby boy. The last Instagram photo Maks shared was of a still-pregnant Peta touching up her makeup in a hospital bed two days before she gave birth.

Peta Murgatroyd has always been very close with her fans, so when the time is right, the couple will share photos of baby Shai. And soon enough, Murgatroyd will have a wedding album to share, too.

Peta and Maks previously told People that their upcoming wedding, which is slated for July, will be a supersized, “500-person” event, and the wedding party will include their tiny dancer. The happy couple said their newborn son would “will make a wonderful addition to the wedding party.”

“I’ll have the baby in January and then I’ll still have about six months to prepare for the wedding,” Murgatroyd said.

[Featured Image by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Samsung]