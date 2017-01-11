Heather Dubrow Marriage: Is Husband Terry Still Choosing Work Over Family?

Heather Dubrow is happy with everything she has in her life, including her new mansion, her four children, and her growing career. But over the past couple of years, while Heather has been filming The Real Housewives of Orange County, she has shared her struggle to get her husband home on time. When the couple purchased the property for their new mansion, Terry Dubrow promised he would work less and be home more with the family. But three years later, he’s working more than ever and filming several reality shows. But it sounds like Heather’s pleas to him are finally working.

According to a new Instagram post, Heather Dubrow is now revealing that Terry took some time off from work and went with his youngest daughter, Coco, to her karate lessons. Heather shared a picture on Instagram of them in a karate pose to show Real Housewives of Orange County viewers that her husband is indeed taking some time off.

“Coco asked Daddy to do private Karate lessons with her. She was very happy that she has a higher belt than him. Seriously the cutest thing ever… I may have cried once or twice. Good Daddy – way to keep your promise Terry Dubrow. Hope your pulled hamstring feels better today after all the kicking,” Heather Dubrow revealed on Instagram, while sharing a picture of her husband and her youngest daughter at a karate lesson.

And it sounds like her followers are thrilled for both her and her children that Terry is finally putting the family first. For years, he revealed that he didn’t feel bad about working more to provide for his family, and he even revealed that he didn’t feel bad about choosing another reality show over his family. In 2016, he was filming three reality shows and still performing surgeries as a plastic surgeon. Heather Dubrow was wrapping up their mansion and trying to balance everything in their home. So, it’s refreshing to see Terry out of the scrubs and spending time with his children.

“This is my favorite post from you so far Heather Dubrow. Nice to see the Doc hanging out with the munchkins,” one person wrote to Dubrow, while another added, “What awesome memories for CoCo!!! I just love this! The family that plays, together stays together.”

Throughout the previous season of The Real Housewives of Orange County, Terry was always working on something that would make the family money. And some people were very critical of Heather, as he was often portrayed as the breadwinner and Dubrow wanted more from her husband. But as she has explained, the couple actually used her money to buy the original property, so they don’t need him to work as much. Heather merely wanted her husband to put his family first once in a while.

“For all of you who think Terry is working so much to pay for the house we are building let me fill you in…yes, of course that’s partially true, but the real reason he is working so much is because he is filming two TV shows AND there’s a lot of travel involved. He says yes to everyone, except the family. This has now become obvious to him and he needs to make some choices moving forward. I hope he does,” Heather Dubrow wrote on her Bravo blog for The Real Housewives of Orange County last year, sharing that people shouldn’t be so harsh on her husband.

What do you think of Heather Dubrow’s Instagram post? Do you think it’s awesome that her husband is finally putting his children first and not choosing to work?

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]