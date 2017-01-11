Jimmy Fallon’s Trump Jokes Leave Viewers Cold: Too Little, Too Late

Jimmy Fallon made Donald Trump the victim of his jokes during his Golden Globes opening monolog, according to Business Insider. The host of the 74th Golden Globe Awards took the stage on Sunday to make up for his controversial September Tonight Show interview with the U.S. President-elect.

Jimmy Fallon made a series of uncomfortable jokes about Trump during his Golden Globes opening monolog. Although Fallon wasn’t exactly praised for his overall job at hosting the ceremony on Sunday, the Tonight Show host deserved a great deal of attention for his jokes about Trump, who will be sworn-in as the next U.S. President on January 20.

At one point of the ceremony, Jimmy Fallon compared Trump to one of Game of Thrones‘ most hated characters, King Joffrey Baratheon, played by Jack Gleeson.

“[Game of Thrones] has so many plot twists and shocking twists, a lot of people have wondered what it would have been like if King Joffrey had lived.”

Jimmy Fallon concluded his joke with a punchline by saying “in 12 days we’re going to find out,” referring to Trump’s presidential inauguration on January 20. But that wasn’t the only biting joke targeting the future U.S. President.

When talking about the film Florence Foster Jenkins, Jimmy Fallon joked about Trump’s challenges of booking famous performers for his inauguration event.

“The character has been dubbed the world’s worst opera singer and even she turned down performing at Donald Trump’s inauguration. It’s tough to book.”

But that wasn’t the only reference to Trump during the ceremony. Jimmy Fallon also hinted at the ongoing scandal surrounding Russia’s alleged hacking of the U.S. presidential campaign in an attempt to get favorable results for Trump.

When introducing the accounting firm that tabulates the Golden Globes votes, Jimmy Fallon put the name of Russian President Vladimir Putin there and called the company “the firm of Ernst & Young & Putin.”

Many Twitter users explained Jimmy Fallon’s intention to make Trump the butt of his biting jokes as his attempt to make up for the controversial interview with the U.S. President-elect during their interview in September on The Tonight Show. Many thought Fallon was trying too hard to be nice to the then-presidential candidate during the controversial interview.

Even though Jimmy Fallon will be remembered for his jokes about Trump, the late night talk show host left many viewers of the Golden Globes ceremony less than impressed, according to News Australia.

Many Twitter users thought Jimmy Fallon’s jokes were too weak, while his beloved celebrity impressions were laughable attempts at being funny. Fallon’s rather average hosting of the ceremony might have had something to do with a botched opening when his teleprompter failed to kick in.

Although Jimmy Fallon started hosting Golden Globes with confidence and a pretty funny pre-recorded intro video featuring cameos from numerous big Hollywood stars, it all came crashing down the second Fallon stepped on the stage.

As Jimmy Fallon started gabbing onstage, he explained to the audience and millions of viewers watching the ceremony on TV that his teleprompter hadn’t started. Fallon had no backup plan to distract the audience from the technical issues, which could indicate only two things; either he was too nervous to improvise, or he isn’t capable of improvising in front of live audiences.

“I can do impressions, what do we do here!?… Already you have your Golden Globes moment.”

Jimmy Fallon even asked the camera operators to show Justin Timberlake sitting in the audience, which was interpreted as a desperate attempt to divert all the attention from himself. But the team of camera operators didn’t listen, which turned the moment into a complete awkward mess.

But even when his teleprompter kicked in, Jimmy Fallon failed to meet expectations of millions of viewers. Having a mostly unfunny set of weak jokes, Fallon also didn’t impress the audience with his celebrity impressions of Sting and Chris Rock.

