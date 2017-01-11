Miley Cyrus And Liam Hemsworth Wedding Rumors Continue: Are Their Parents Now ‘In-Laws’?

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth wedding rumors are hotter than ever. The couple was spotted this week vacationing in Malibu, lending further credence to the rumors that the on-again, off-again celebrity duo may have tied the knot in a private wedding ceremony in Southern California.

Twenty-four-year-old Miley and 26-year-old Liam — who rekindled their relationship in 2015 after breaking off their previous, year-plus engagement two years prior — have been the subject of nuptial rumors since photos emerged of them sharing the New Year’s holiday with one another, seemingly closer than ever before.

Did Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth already have a wedding? An anonymous source told Australia’s New Weekly, per the Daily Mail, that the two held a private, closed-door wedding ceremony on New Year’s Eve in San Diego among “family and friends.”

“It was all extremely last-minute. Liam’s entire family flew over for the holidays and the Cyrus family were in town too. It just seemed like a no-brainer to do it while everyone was together,” shared the source.

Even though no official confirmation of a legal union has been provided by Cyrus or Hemsworth, it should be noted that the Hollywood power couple have done very little to squelch the rumors either.

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth, for example, shared an image to Cyrus’ Instagram on New Year’s that showed Tish Cyrus (Miley’s mother), Leonie Hemsworth (Liam’s mother), and actress and producer Elsa Pataky (Liam’s sister-in-law) with a curious caption.

Family! #inlaws (no law) A photo posted by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Dec 31, 2016 at 10:28pm PST

While this post does little to either confirm or deny a rumored marriage between them, there is little doubt that Miley and Liam seem to be on that rapid path either way. If Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth are not, in fact, legally married, they certainly seem as close as they ever have been.

The history between them, of course, has been very well documented. The actress and singer have shared a multiple-year, on-again, off-again relationship, dating back to when the two shared the screen for the 2009 film The Last Song.

A Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth wedding has long been rumored after the two announced their engagement in 2012 following three years of dating. However, they broke up one year later.

At the time, an anonymous source close to the Hunger Games star told the New York Post’s Page Six that Hemsworth often said that regardless of what happens between them, they would “always be best friends.”

“Liam kept raving about how amazing she was,” claimed the Hemsworth’s confidante, while also noting that he had allowed Cyrus to keep furniture and many of their other shared possessions when their relationship ended. “[Hemsworth spoke of] how much they clicked and understood everything about each other.”

Lending some credence to the speculation of a super-secret Miley-Liam wedding, TMZ broke the news on Sunday that a recent Cyrus and Hemsworth Southern California rendezvous also served as the first official, public outing for the new, potentially combined family.

In fact, the couple offered another sign that this relationship seems to be progressing at a very rapid pace when they and their parents met for dinner at the Nobu seafood restaurant in Malibu.

“Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth are taking a major step in their impending marriage,” noted TMZ, “by introducing their in-laws over dinner.”

It is believed that Miley and her mom, Tish, met Liam and his parents, Leonie and Craig, for dinner at Malibu’s Nobu seafood restaurant. There is, of course, no truth to the rumor that Billy Ray Cyrus — Miley’s father — had his achy, breaky heart broken by a non-invite.

Regardless as to whether Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth are now actually husband and wife — or are just on the express-ship toward that goal — one fact seems truer than any other: Cyrus and Hemsworth seem more destined to end up together in the end than ever before.

Do you think Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth had a secret wedding? If not, do you think the two will get married this year?

