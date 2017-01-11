‘The Voice’ Season 13 Rumors: Blake Shelton & Adam Levine Out? Christina Aguilera & Jennifer Lopez In?

The Voice has yet to debut its 12th season on NBC, but that certainly hasn’t stopped fans from speculating on who could potentially be joining the show for Season 13.

As the rumors continue to swirl around the coaching panel for Season 13 of The Voice, the Inquisitr took a look at all the big names which have so far been rumored to be joining the 13 season of the NBC show, set to debut in the second half of 2017.

Miley Cyrus

Miley is the only coach confirmed to return to The Voice for Season 13, as confirmed by President of Alternative and Reality Group at NBC Entertainment, Paul Telegdy.

Telegdy confirmed that Cyrus would be back for Season 13 of The Voice back in September in a statement about the upcoming season issued to E! News, in which he claimed that NBC is “truly ecstatic about the unmatched musical know-how and talent coming together in our coming seasons.”

Cyrus also confirmed that she’ll be back for Season 13 of The Voice following the Season 11 finale of the NBC singing show last year, where she teased that she “can’t wait” to return to the show later this year after sitting out the impending round of shows to make way for returning coach Gwen Stefani.

“Can’t wait to be back for season 13!!!!,” Cyrus captioned a shot of herself in her red chair alongside fellow coaches Adam Levine, Blake Shelton and Alicia Keys. “What AWESOME artists do you think will be on #TeamMiley the next time around!?!?! I can’t wait to find out!”

Blake Shelton

Though Blake has been a mainstay when it comes to The Voice’s coaching line-up ever since the talent search debuted, sources have been speculating that Shelton may be ready to quit the NBC series after Season 12, which he is already confirmed to appear on alongside coaches Adam, Alicia, and his girlfriend, Gwen Stefani.

Radar Online alleged that both Blake and Adam supposedly feel as though they’ve “run their course” as coaches, and both men could potentially leave The Voice together following the impending round of shows, although Shelton has yet to speak out about the rumors and has not yet confirmed whether or not he has plans to return.

Adam Levine

In addition to Radar Online’s claims that Levine and Shelton supposedly both feel that they may have “run their course” on The Voice, an insider also alleged to the site that Adam could potentially quit the series due to a supposed feud with previously confirmed returnee Miley.

“Adam does not really want to return if they bring Miley back,” a The Voice insider alleged of the veteran coach last year, after months of accusations that Levine and Cyrus were allegedly caught in a nasty feud on the set.

But while some sources are claiming Levine could be out after appearing on the upcoming round of shows set to debut in the coming months, rumors have also been swirling in recent weeks that he could actually be heading back to The Voice without fellow long-time coach Blake.

Miley fan account @TeamCyrusHD alleged in 2016 that Adam would, in fact, be returning to The Voice, potentially keeping his streak alive as the only coach to appear on every single season by alleging that he may be back alongside Cyrus, Christina Aguilera, and Pharrell Williams, although Levine has not yet spoken out regarding the rumors.

Pharrell Williams

Pharrell is also rumored to be a potential contender to return to his The Voice chair after appearing as a coach on the show from 2014 until 2016.

@TeamMileyHD alleged that Williams could be back in a tweet last year, tweeting out at the time, “Rumor is that along with Miley, the other Season 13 coaches will be Adam, Christina, and Pharrell!,” although the rumors are yet to be confirmed.

Christina Aguilera

Rumors that Christina could be back on The Voice after last appearing on the show for Season 10 sent Aguilera’s fans into overdrive suggesting that she could be back as a coach, although Christina has stayed seriously tight-lipped amid the rampant speculation.

Though Aguilera has not commented on the rumors that stemmed from a whole lot of speculation about the potential coaches online, Latin Times recently reported that Christina was very much in the running to return to The Voice as a coach in the second half of 2017 after sitting out what will be two seasons.

Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer is another big name to be thrown into the mix of potential The Voice coaches ahead of Season 13 as Hollywood Life recently claimed that Lopez is one of the potential stars who could join the show due to her strong relationship with NBC.

According to an insider who spoke out to the site about Jennifer’s potential The Voice prospects, Lopez “would consider” joining The Voice as a new coach after appearing as a judge on American Idol for several seasons prior to its cancellation last year.

“[Jennifer] would consider working on The Voice if asked since she has a wonderful relationship with NBC,” a source recently revealed, claiming that “a role for Jennifer on The Voice wouldn’t be surprising at all.”

NBC has not yet commented on the rampant rumors as to who could be forming the coaching line-up for Season 13, although an announcement about the new round of coaches is expected as Season 12 draws to a close later this year.

Christina Aguilera, Adam Levine, Blake Shelton, Pharrell Williams or Jennifer Lopez? Who would you like to see join Miley Cyrus on The Voice’s coaching panel for Season 13?

