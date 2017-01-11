‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Season 13 Spoilers: Meredith And Alex To Finally Find Romance? Creator Shonda Rhimes Weighs In

Grey’s Anatomy is only a little over a week away from returning with the second half of Season 13. While fans wait to see what becomes of Meredith’s (Ellen Pompeo) relationship with Alex (Justin Chambers), Shonda Rhimes sat down with TV Line and dished on what’s ahead. Will Meredith and Alex find romance in Season 13?

When asked about Meredith’s complicated relationship with Alex, Rhimes stopped short of revealing whether the two will get romantic this season.

“Meredith’s journey is always interesting and complex. There are so many aspects to her as a woman, a surgeon, a sister, and a mother,” Rhimes shared.

Rhimes also addressed the question of why Meredith and Alex hadn’t gotten together in previous seasons. Given their close friendship over the years, many fans expected the pair to ramp up their friendship by now, especially following Derek’s (Patrick Dempsey) death.

Unfortunately, the showrunner offered an ambiguous answer, saying, “That’s like asking me why haven’t I had a certain kind of cheese. The answer is, ‘Because I haven’t had that kind of cheese.'”

According to Us Magazine, Rhimes’ comments open the door for a potential romance down the road. After all, it doesn’t sound like Rhimes has any major qualms about setting the characters up. Perhaps now that Alex is facing jail time and his relationship with Meredith is closer than ever, the pair will finally get together.

Of course, even if they spark a little romance, fans shouldn’t hold out any hope of a marriage. Later in the interview, Rhimes reminded fans that weddings are not a big part of the show.

“Weddings do not define my characters,” she admitted. “I thought we all learned that when Meredith nailed a Post-it note to her wall.”

Grey’s Anatomy picks up following a dramatic mid-season finale. With Alex facing years in prison, Meredith tried her best to convince Alex to keep fighting the charges until the case went to trial.

“There were five of us, and now it’s just you and I, and it can’t be just me,” she told him. “Please don’t.”

The emotional episode sparked a renewed interest in seeing Meredith get with Alex in the near future. While fans wait to see what unfolds in the latter half of the season, they can only hope that Rhimes has another romance in the works.

According to Carter Matt, Meredith needs some stability in her life. Following a rough couple seasons, the character could use some peace and normality, and what better source than a romance with Alex? Of course, Alex needs to free himself of the charges before anything with Meredith becomes a reality.

Given how things have played out so far, Alex definitely has an uphill battle ahead of him. If he takes the plea deal, then he’ll spend the better part of two years behind bars. If he doesn’t take it, the case could get dropped down the road or Alex could face even harsher penalties.

Whatever happens to Alex this season, Movie Fone is reporting that some of the doctors at Grey Sloan Memorial are headed to prison in Episode 10, titled “You Can You Look (But You’d Better Not Touch).”

Per the official synopsis, “Bailey, Arizona, and Jo go to a maximum security women’s prison to treat a violent, 16-year-old pregnant girl and her unborn baby.”

There’s still no word on Alex’s fate, though Jessica Capshaw warned that the table read for the coming episode left her “terrified.” The new episode of Grey’s Anatomy was directed by Jann Turner while Tia Napolitano wrote the script.

Season 13 of Grey’s Anatomy continues in its regular time slot January 19 on ABC. Check out a preview for the winter premiere below.

[Featured Image by ABC]