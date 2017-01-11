Stassi Schroeder On Lala Kent: ‘Pump Rules’ Star Doesn’t Regret Aggressive Bullying?

Stassi Schroeder has been on Vanderpump Rules since the very beginning, and she doesn’t hold back when it comes to sharing her opinion. When she was dating Jax Taylor, she would speak her mind rather often, and she called herself the devil. Taylor has revealed that he would never date Schroeder again, and some of her Vanderpump Rules co-stars are starting to learn what she’s willing to do for her friends. On this season of the show, Schroeder has been labeled as one of the mean girls alongside Katie Maloney and Kristen Doute as they have been trying to force Scheana Shay to be mean towards Lala Kent simply because they don’t like her.

According to a new Bravo report, Stassi Schroeder recently sat down with Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live, and it sounds like she doesn’t regret the way things have happened on the show. One can imagine that Stassi would have some regrets as she recently tweeted about having suicidal thoughts when the Vanderpump Rules viewers attacked her for being too mean. She revealed that she felt bad about the way she treated Scheana Shay, and she would do things differently if she could. But these days, Stassi Schroeder reveals that she doesn’t feel bad about the way she has treated Lala Kent.

Interestingly, Lala hasn’t really done anything directly to Stassi Schroeder throughout their time on the show. But Schroeder is very protective of her friends, and she’s fighting this battle against Lala because of what has been said about her friend, Katie Maloney. During the show’s hiatus, Kent apparently made comments about Katie and her relationship with Tom. Stassi Schroeder opened up about these comments on Vanderpump Rules this week, sharing that Lala had predicted that their relationship would soon be over, their marriage would end in divorce, and Kent would love to sleep with Tom when he’s single again.

In addition, Kent slammed Maloney’s weight gain over the summer, as she was stressing out about planning her wedding. While some people believe that Stassi Schroeder is going above and beyond to make Kent feel bad, Schroeder reveals that she regrets nothing. On this week’s episode of Vanderpump Rules, Stassi started opening up about what Kent had been saying behind Katie’s back. And it sounds like Schroeder has many more examples of how these two co-stars have feuded over the past year. When Stassi went on Watch What Happens Live this week, Andy asked her if she felt bad about her behavior.

“Absolutely not. If you know what she was saying in between seasons about Katie you would be doing exactly what I’m doing,” Stassi Schroeder told Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live earlier this week, according to Bravo, adding, “I’m sorry.”

The season is far from over, so viewers may see more of the drama unfold. Rumor has it that Lala has left both SUR and Vanderpump Rules behind, so more drama may happen as the season comes to an end. Tom Schwartz has told Andy Cohen that the tension between Katie and Kent is intense, so it makes sense that Stassi Schroeder would want to protect her friend.

“Tension has always run high between James, Lala, and the rest of our group. I mean, I can’t speak for everyone, but more or less Katie and Lala have kind of an ongoing feud,” Tom Schwartz has revealed to Watch What Happens Live earlier in 2016 about Katie Maloney’s relationship with Lala Kent.

What do you think of Stassi Schroeder’s comments about Lala? Are you surprised that she doesn’t have any regrets about how she has treated her co-star?

[Featured Image by Theo Wargo/Getty Images]