Chrissy Metz Talks ‘This Is Us’ Weight Loss & ‘Chubby’ Past: Did She Have Gastric Bypass?

When Chrissy Metz took on the role of Kate Pearson on NBC’s This Is Us, she also took on the challenge of portraying a character rarely seen on television: An overweight woman who is honest about her weight loss struggles while maintaining a wicked sense of humor about life’s challenges. Now, looking back on her own life and weight loss war, Chrissy is opening up about just how much she relates to Kate as well as offering some hints about how she and her character will shed pounds, noted the Hollywood Reporter.

Metz’s character has faced multiple struggles on This Is Us. Exceptionally close to her twin brother Kevin (played by Justin Hartley), Kate finds herself left in Los Angeles as Kevin takes off to pursue a career in the theater. Kate also makes a major decision when it comes to her weight, announcing that she’s going to pursue surgery. Add in a dramatic relationship with Toby (portrayed by Chris Sullivan), and this is a woman whose life resembles a roller coaster.

This Is Us has turned the spotlight on Chrissy’s size, and that means the actress will need to reflect her character’s weight loss journey.

“The trajectory is that Kate will be losing weight just as I will in real life to reflect the character in her arc and her journey.”

Metz described that plan as “exciting,” admitting that shedding pounds is an issue that she has “struggled with and contemplated.” Chrissy has gone through weight highs and lows, but points out that if she had already succeeded in achieving her goal, she would not have the “amazing” opportunity offered by This Is Us.

“I have lost weight and I’ve gained weight back,” said Metz candidly.

And for those wondering if the writers will surprise viewers by having Kate accept her current weight, the actress offered a sneak peek.

“The weight loss is definitely going to happen.”

However, Chrissy also revealed that Kate’s weight loss journey is going to take twists and turns. This Is Us also will tackle the difference between judging yourself by a number on a scale versus how you feel, and Metz hinted that her character’s weight loss journey “might take a backseat” as a result.

“When Kate starts to realize it’s more about how she feels about herself and not necessarily a number on the scale, that might take a backseat,” revealed the actress.

Pointing out that her character has become “obsessed with losing weight to make her happy,” Chrissy shared that she is aware that weight loss can cause happiness and excitement, but life is more than that number on the scale.

“There are other things that make us want to eat or overspend or fill a void with something,” noted Metz. “And so as she loses the weight and puts the food down a lot of other things start to come up, which happens in real life.”

One of the attractions of This Is Us is the show offers throwbacks to its characters early in their lives. For Chrissy, viewing a young version of her character talk with her mom about her size strikes a chord.

“I’ve been chubby all my life. I was born chubby…I was definitely always a chubbier kid.”

The This Is Us star recalls growing up with pals who were able to eat whatever they desired, but she was aware even as a kid that if she “ate certain things I would totally gain weight.” Metz admits that her size when she was growing up “was kind of whispered about because not everybody wanted to really hurt my feelings.”

Reading the scenes about the childish version of her character “can be heartbreaking,” revealed Chrissy. Kate’s mother Rebecca desires that her daughter experience happiness and a “normal life,” and This Is Us unveils that heartbreak. Metz identifies.

“I remember going to Weight Watchers when I was like 11. I was the youngest person in the damned room.”

This Is Us also examines the difference between men and women when it comes to weight loss. Kate’s boyfriend Toby, played by Chris Sullivan, reflects that dynamic, pointed out Chrissy.”

“Men lose weight quicker, their bodies and metabolisms are different,” said Metz. “That [difference] definitely affected Kate and Toby’s relationship.”

When fans saw recently Metz being pushed in a wheelchair through an airport, some speculated that she had gastric bypass surgery. But although her character had made a vow to have gastric bypass surgery, rumors swirled that Chrissy had undergone the weight loss procedure as well because of the wheelchair, noted E News.

Metz’s character on This Is Us made the vow to have gastric bypass surgery after she worked hard to shed pounds without dramatic results.

“I kill myself for weeks and I’m down a pound?”

Although speculation continues about whether Metz might undergo the surgery in real life, a representative for the star said that the wheelchair is due to a knee injury.

TMZ‘s insiders reported that Chrissy “absolutely did not have gastric bypass.” The knee injury that necessitated a wheelchair reportedly should not impact filming the show.

