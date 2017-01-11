Trump’s Twitter On #GoldenShowerGate 4Chan ‘Fake News’: Trump Asks, ‘Are We Living In Nazi Germany?’

President-elect Donald Trump has had a lot to say on Trump’s official Twitter account about the golden shower report from Buzzfeed. As reported by the Inquisitr, Trump called Buzzfeed’s report about golden showers “fake news,” reiterating claims from others on Twitter that Trump’s golden showers buzz was trolling by 4chan. As a result of the melee, Twitter reports that #GoldenShowerGate is one of their top trending items on Wednesday, January 11, along with #goldenshowergate Buzzfeed, since the outlet’s article, titled “These Reports Allege Trump Has Deep Ties To Russia,” started the whole Trump golden showers allegations. That piece has nearly 3 million views as of this writing.

However, opinion pieces like the article “Buzzfeed’s Trump report takes ‘fake news’ to a new level by John Podhoretz” published by the New York Post are criticizing the piece. Even BuzzFeed has come out with a new article, titled “Kremlin Says Trump Claims Are ‘Fake’ While Trump Slams ‘Political Witch Hunt’,” in the wake of the golden showers debacle. And #goldenshowergate is being compared to pizzagate on Twitter, referencing the fake news surrounding Hillary Clinton that featured folks trying to link Clinton with child abusers.

Meanwhile, #goldenshowergate and Rick Wilson are also trending, with Wilson posting the following tweet declaring that he is not BuzzFeed’s source.

“If you believe the Russian/4chan spin that this information came from them, you can’t use a calendar, or common sense.”

However, Wilson also claims that the 4chan trolling claims and Russia’s denials aren’t true.

A quick note on the BuzzFeed/Trump/Russia story. https://t.co/lJewqiNqHJ — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) January 11, 2017

Speaking of the trending #goldenshowergate and 4chan side of things, which has terms like “4chan golden shower” trending on Twitter, tweets like the ones below are claiming that Russia had nothing to do with the leaked dossier published by BuzzFeed. The allegations are being blamed on 4chan, which allegedly played a prank on the CIA with what some are claiming is a fake 35-page report about Trump, which included the passage about golden showers.

????BREAKING: Russia now joining in mocking the CIA for getting trolled by 4chan#GoldenShowerGate pic.twitter.com/rteFDszU2V — Project Purge ???????? (@_ProjectPurge) January 11, 2017

The allegations against Trump in what is being called a fake dossier included notions that Trump may have witnessed prostitutes giving each other golden showers, urinating on the bed slept in by President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama. Trump himself has come back against such allegations. Trump’s official Twitter account of published the following tweets on Tuesday, asking if people are living in Nazi Germany with such “fake news” reports about golden showers being leaked to the public.

“Intelligence agencies should never have allowed this fake news to ‘leak’ into the public. One last shot at me. Are we living in Nazi Germany? I win an election easily, a great ‘movement’ is verified, and crooked opponents try to belittle our victory with FAKE NEWS. A sorry state! Russia has never tried to use leverage over me. I HAVE NOTHING TO DO WITH RUSSIA – NO DEALS, NO LOANS, NO NOTHING! Russia just said the unverified report paid for by political opponents is ‘A COMPLETE AND TOTAL FABRICATION, UTTER NONSENSE.’ Very unfair!”

Despite Trump’s denials, some folks on Twitter are still having fun with the golden showers accusations, as seen in tweets like the following from Twitter about Trump.

While Penthouse is offering money to anyone who can provide the golden shower tapes allegedly involving Trump, others are having fun with the “Golden Shower Gate Bridge” theme on Twitter, comparing golden showers to the Golden Gate Bridge and other bridge scandals.

