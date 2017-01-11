‘RHOA’ Kenya Moore’s Explosive Fight With Ex BF Matt Jordan Turns Physical, Is It All For Show?

Kenya Moore’s disastrous relationship with Matt Jordan is about to get physical. A preview clip for the next episode of Real Housewives of Atlanta shows Jordan confronting Moore after he allegedly destroyed her mansion. Can Moore stop things before they get physical?

Radar Online reports that the upcoming confrontation happened while Moore was enjoying a night out in Atlanta. “This guy walking up is dangerous,” Moore yells while Jordan approaches. “I’m sick of this stupid s**t!”

“I want to talk to you,” Jordan tells her, while Moore replies, “Stop, stop Matt!”

Later, a man is heard shouting, “He just hit me! He hit me!”

The fight follows the drama last week where Jordan showed up at Moore manor demanding to see his ex-girlfriend. When Moore refused to allow him inside, Jordan allegedly kicked out the glass in her garage door and inflicted damage to her Range Rover and security camera. The situation got so bad that Moore called the police.

“Kenya advised she could not see out of some of the [security] cameras,” the official police report states.

“Four of the cameras had obviously been spray painted with a black substance. A ladder was still propped against the residence under two of the lower cameras that has been spray painted with obvious overspray on the side of the wall.”

Moore recently sat down with Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live and discussed the nasty split. While she confirmed that the relationship is over, Moore admitted that she is still in danger. In fact, the RHOA star pulled a gun when three individuals illegally trespassed on her property.

“Yeah, you can keep a gun in your house and in your car,” she explained to Cohen. “I have a gated property. They went around my gate and went and trespassed. They did so many things that were asking for it, not only to be shot, but an a** whopping. They’re lucky they didn’t get both. You come to my property, I have the right to defend myself.”

NY Daily News reports that Kenya Moore also took to social media following the break-in. In a barrage of posts, the reality star slammed the intruders for attempting to break-in to her beloved mansion and warned others to stay away.

“If you come over here, you are going to get a motherf**king cap in your a**… I will shoot and I will ask questions later,” she told everyone on Instagram. “These are home invasions, robberies, rapists… What if your children or loved ones were threatened in this way?”

Police have not identified the intruders and are currently working on bringing them down. In the meantime, Moore is offering a $1,000 reward for any information that leads to their capture.

Meanwhile, in a shocking video released by Bravo TV, Moore shares some threatening texts Jordan sent her after they decided to take a break. “I promise you on every fiber of my being you’ll regret every move you make,” Jordan told her. “Call the police, I promise, you will regret it. Flirt with another guy, you will regret it. Come to me humble and open your arms.”

According to E! News, Moore revealed the shocking texts to her best friend, Cynthia Bailey. The drama kicked into high gear after Moore canceled Jordan’s ticket and trip to Charlotte to attend the opening of Peter Thomas’ new business venture.

“I realized, ‘You know what, Matt? You have not worked a minute on yourself. You are not in the headspace to be around me, let alone in a public setting where we arguing could possibly ruin Peter’s opening night,” she told her bestie.

New episodes of the Real Housewives of Atlanta air Sunday nights on Bravo.

Tell us! Do you think Kenya Moore and Matt Jordan’s relationship drama is all for show? Let us know in the comments below.

[Featured Image by Bravo]