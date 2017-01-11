‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Dylan’s Case Takes A Turn, Sharon Gets Frustrated, Abby Takes Charge, And Nick Works On Changes

There’s juicy action on the way, according to the latest Young and the Restless spoilers. Dylan is in Miami working on a dangerous case, and Sharon is worried about him. Victor is seemingly softening up somewhat, and Abby is looking for something to sink her teeth into heading forward. Nick is struggling as a single father to Faith and Christian, and he will have to face accepting some help. Where are things headed in Wednesday’s show and what is coming up as the rest of the week plays out?

Young and the Restless spoilers from SheKnows Soaps detail that Kevin, Paul, and Christine will discuss the status of Dylan’s case. He will be set to meet with Fisk’s second-in-command, and as they discuss the investigation, Sharon appears and demands access to her husband.

The discussion on this front will get a bit intense, as Sharon voices her frustrations over the fact that Kevin is in touch with her husband, but she isn’t being given the opportunity to call him. Christine will point out that Sharon had shared some information about the situation with Nikki that she shouldn’t have, and Young and Restless spoilers share that Paul will pull her aside to talk to her privately and try to explain how critical it is that she let Dylan work the case without her interference.

Down in Miami, Dylan will be playing his role as “Derek,” and he will head off to meet Fisk’s associate Alex. As it turns out, Alex will be a sultry female, and Young and Restless spoilers reveal that things will get a bit flirtatious as they try to elicit information from one another. She’ll stall him on meeting Fisk, and the two share some drinks and eventually move things to a more private spot where she notes that she has cocaine.

Where do things head next on this front? The Young and the Restless spoilers from Michael Fairman’s On Air On Soaps note that the character of Alex will be popping up in a handful of episodes, and it has previously been detailed that Steve Burton would wrap up his time in the role of Dylan sometime this month. Teasers for the week indicate that things will get steamy between Alex and Dylan as he seemingly goes to great lengths to get the information he needs to break the case.

Back in Genoa City, Nick will spend time with Faith, and he’ll promise her that she won’t be caught in the middle of the tensions between him and Sharon any longer. Nick will work on juggling things as Christian awakes, and he’ll start making some calls about hiring a nanny. Young and the Restless spoilers note that Nikki will soon arrive with a couple of women in tow, as she’ll have taken it upon herself to help Nick find a suitable nanny. He may be a bit taken aback by Nikki’s move at first, but he’ll end up hiring one of the women, and it sounds as if some interesting moments may be on the way on this front.

Victor has been contemplating his future and embracing the opportunity to focus more on family and less on work, and Young and Restless spoilers detail that Abby will voice a desire to help him on that front. She will show up at Newman Enterprises and tell Victor that the company is her passion, and she’ll talk with her father about how she’d like to prove herself to him. Abby gets the opportunity to take a meeting regarding a deal on her own and manage to engineer a great deal and Victor will voice his approval.

Nikki is quite worried about Dylan, and she will be talking with both Nick and Victor about her concerns. Victor will offer to have someone search for Dylan, but Nikki will turn down his offer. Sharon will open up to Mariah about her worries regarding her husband and the fact that he volunteered for the case to get away from both her and the Christian situation. Mariah will try to settle her nerves, but Sharon remains incredibly worried.

As the week continues, Young and Restless spoilers indicate that Alex will find something in “Derek’s” room that could cause issues and Lauren will worry that her efforts at Fenmore’s are being sabotaged. There’s drama with Gloria and Jack on the way, and Nick will have a talk with Sharon. In addition, there are intense moments between Jill and Victoria on the way, and Devon will be struggling to recover after his accident.

What comes next for the Miami investigation, and how does Steve Burton leave the role of Dylan? Can Nick and Sharon smooth things over, and could there be a reunion on the way as some suspect? Is Victor really ready to step back from the family business, and will Abby thrive with this new opportunity? Young and the Restless spoilers tease that things will get wild in the shows ahead, and fans cannot wait to see where things head next.

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]