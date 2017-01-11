Sheree Whitfield On Lesbian Rumor: ‘RHOA’ Surprised Over Juicy Details In Sex Story!

Sheree Whitfield has been very busy getting her home ready for a house party on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, as she’s finally putting the last design touches on Chateau Sheree. After almost five years in production, Whitfield can now move into her mansion and start enjoying the home that she’s been building for so long. Plus, Sheree surprised everyone watching The Real Housewives of Atlanta on Sunday when she revealed that she had been writing a juicy novel about her life – and she wasn’t scared to call people out. Bravo even hinted that one of the characters was based on NeNe Leakes.

According to a new Bravo report, Sheree Whitfield is now revealing that she had no idea that her co-stars were sharing juicy gossip about one another as she was busy getting her home ready. Of course, Whitfield has been busy with her interior designer and her publisher, so she may have missed the juicy rumor about Kandi Burruss supposedly hooking up with her friend, Shamea Morton, even though Burruss is married.

In her blog for The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Sheree Whitfield revealed that she was very surprised to hear what Kandi was saying about Porsha Williams after learning that the girls were gossiping about her supposed sex life. While Phaedra argued that Burruss and Morton had been very close, Kandi thought the rumor was ridiculous. As she pointed, she had been close to Parks too, but that didn’t mean they had slept together.

“I think everyone in our group knew that they were no longer friends, but I have to say that I was a bit surprised at some of the things that were said! I’ve known both Kandi and Phaedra for years, so it is just a sad situation to see a genuine friendship end like this. I think the demise of the friendship has definitely caused feelings to intensify, so both ladies are definitely reacting to what they are feeling as they process this ‘break-up,'” Sheree Whitfield explains in her Bravo blog for The Real Housewives of Atlanta, revealing that while she knew they weren’t on good terms, she had no idea that the drama would be this juicy.

Of course, the friendship isn’t exactly on the road to repair, as fans saw how Parks entertained a possible lawsuit against Kandi with one of her former employees. While Phaedra was probably smart in turning down the offer from Johnnie, Sheree Whitfield hints that she understands why both ladies are hurt by everything that has happened between them. Maybe this friendship could be inspiration for her next book, and she may even be inspired by the lesbian affair rumors, as this was juicy news for Sheree.

“Now that was very surprising, and it was definitely even more surprising to hear Porsha allude to it after our lunch with Kandi,” Sheree Whitfield explains about the rumors that were circulating about Kandi, but she didn’t open up about whether she thought it was true or not.

For years, Kandi’s sexuality has been brought up. For a while, several of the ladies have questioned whether she would enjoy hooking up with a woman. Brandi Glanville is the only other housewife who has admitted to having a threesome with her ex-husband, and one can imagine that Burruss would prefer to keep her sex life with her husband private. She has yet to dish any details about sleeping with a woman while married to Todd Tucker.

What do you think of Sheree Whitfield’s comments about her Real Housewives of Atlanta co-stars? Do you think Whitfield enjoyed hearing about the rumor without getting involved?

