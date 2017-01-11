‘Outlander’ Star Caitriona Balfe Teases ‘Beautiful’ Reunion With Sam Heughan

Production for Season 3 of Outlander is still underway, but that didn’t stop Caitriona Balfe from teasing a “beautiful” reunion between Claire and Jamie (Sam Heughan). What did the Outlander star reveal about the highly anticipated reunion?

Entertainment Weekly reports that Balfe discussed the famous print shop scene during her red carpet appearance at the Golden Globes last weekend. Balfe didn’t give away too many details, but she did reveal her initial thoughts about the moment when Claire reunites with Jamie.

“I think it was written very beautifully,” Balfe shared. “Matt B. Roberts wrote it. It has every emotion in it. The excitement, the tentativeness, the nerves, everything. I think it’s really beautiful.”

Season 3 is based on Diana Gabaldon’s book, Voyager. In the books, Claire spends twenty years raising her daughter in the 20th century before she realizes that Jamie survived the Battle of Culloden. She then travels back through the stones and meets an older Jamie at his work – a print shop.

According to Hollywood Life, Balfe also opened up about the coming reunion during an appearance at BAFTA tea. Not only did she confirm that a reunion will happen next season, but she also revealed more details about what fans can expect to unfold.

“You can’t keep these two apart, really,” Balfe explained. “We do spend some time on what both of the characters go through when they’re separated. We see a lot of Jamie’s life in those 20 years, and we see some of Claire’s. My story picks up where we left at the end of episode one, season two. So you’ll see definitely some Tobias Menzies, which is never a bad thing, I would say.”

Balfe added that Claire and Jamie’s Season 3 Outlander reunion will be “very heartwarming” and “tender,” but she cautioned fans that things will be different between the characters after spending 20 years apart. After all, both of their lives have changed dramatically since their last meeting.

“It’s also very fraught, because I think anyone who’s spent any time apart from someone that they love, even if it’s just a long-distance relationship, once you see each other again, you have all the expectations, and you have all of the things that you think you’ll say, and the way you think it’ll go,” she stated. “Life’s never like that. I love that it’s kind of complicated.”

Claire and Jamie last saw each other at the Battle of Culloden. Jamie stayed behind to fight while Claire traveled back to the future to raise their daughter, Brianna.

Of course, fans of the books have a good sense of what’s to come in Season 3, though there will be differences. According to International Business Times, the TV series will diverge from the books even more in the coming season, especially when it comes to Jamie and Claire’s second lives.

“I think everyone knows at this point the stories are quite separate,” she stated. “We see a lot of Jamie’s story, and what he has gone through in 20 years. We see a bit of Claire and Frank, Claire and Brianna, and you see a bit of Claire as a professional doctor, surgeon. It’s just so different.”

While we wait to learn more about Season 3, Balfe was nominated for Best Actress in a Drama Series for the Golden Globes. The actress lost out to Claire Foy (The Crown), though she received plenty of love from fans on the red carpet.

“I feel very special,” she said after walking the red carpet. “They are incredible. They are so vocal and so excited. It’s amazing.”

Starz has not announced an official premiere date for Season 3 of Outlander.

[Featured Image by Starz]