Kandi Burruss Net Worth: Is ‘RHOA’ Star’s Net Worth Affected By Friends Using Her For Fame?

Kandi Burruss has found tremendous success in her life as a songwriter and even as an artist, and she was already a millionaire when she joined The Real Housewives of Atlanta several years ago. When Kandi joined the show, she thought it was a great opportunity to expand her brand and come up with various business ventures. She has launched a sex-toy line, has had several spin-off shows and she’s even continued her work in the music industry. And these days, Burruss is working on opening up a restaurant. But Kandi has a huge team behind her to make everything a reality.

According to a new Bravo report, Kandi Burruss was surprised to learn that someone named Johnnie, who had been working for her in relation to events, was dishing out some shade on social media after his firing. He wrote a lengthy post about loyalty and respect, and Kandi Burruss was confused as she had just paid him for a job. When she confronted him with the post, he admitted that he felt screwed over. But at the time, Kandi had no idea that he wanted to pursue legal action against Burruss.

“I was extremely surprised,” Kandi Burruss writes in her Bravo blog for The Real Housewives of Atlanta after learning that her former employee Johnnie had slammed her and her team on social media after he was fired for dropping the ball.

Kandi Burruss Reacts To The Situation With Johnnie https://t.co/T0SJhD3LPF pic.twitter.com/iAmzGRbe0K — AllThingsRH (@AllThingsRH) January 11, 2017

“He let it be known that he wanted to come back before, but all of a sudden he says I didn’t pay him enough and he had a problem with me. I can’t really say too much because this is an ongoing lawsuit, but I just think it’s sad when you try to help a person build their business, support them, refer them jobs, and promote their business so that they can be successful on their own, but then they try to tear you down and discredit you. It really sucks and makes me hesitant about helping anybody else,” Kandi Burruss explains about the situation, revealing that she may be more hesitant about offering great opportunities to other people if they just turn on her and then file a lawsuit against her when they are unhappy.

Of course, this isn’t Kandi’s first rodeo when it comes to helping a friend and then ending up getting the short end of the stick. When she first joined The Real Housewives of Atlanta, she took Kim Zolciak under her wing to produce Kim’s one-hit wonder, Don’t Be Tardy For The Party. During a reunion special for The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Kandi revealed that she had made $5,000 from the song, while Kim had made over $80,000 in sales.

Here, her hard work was not paid and Kandi’s net worth could have been higher. And it sounds like Burruss’ net worth may also be affected in this lawsuit with Johnnie, as he’s asking for quite a bit of money from the Real Housewives of Atlanta star. Burruss’ net worth is currently rumored to be around $35 million.

“Clearly she knew he was no longer with us and happy to encourage him to sue me. Her comment about the slave wages was funny to me, because she was the person I talked to when I was first trying to figure out fair payment for different positions…,” Kandi Burruss explains about Phaedra Parks getting involved with the lawsuit drama, according to Bravo, adding, “Also, Phaedra has constantly taken jabs at my husband for the past few years. She said she has never worked with me, but she worked with him and she wouldn’t recommend him… Well, that’s a lie.”

What do you think of Kandi Burruss’ comments about Johnnie? Do you think she will end up losing more money if she continues to help her friends?

[Featured Image by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for ASCAP Rhythm & Soul Department]