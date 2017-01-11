Jessa Duggar’s Baby Bump About To Burst On Instagram Selfie, Pregnant ‘Counting On’ Star Expands Seewald Family As Jinger And Jeremy Start Theirs

Jessa Duggar is now 36 weeks into her second pregnancy, which means that she can give birth any minute now. With possibly the last baby bump selfie posted on her Instagram, it looks like Counting On star is ready to greet the second Seewald child into the world. As her younger sister Jinger Duggar is starting her own family with Jeremy Vuolo, it certainly looks like it’s the season for babies!

The 24-year-old Duggar has not posted as many selfies of herself pregnant the second time around. In fact, she has limited her baby bump pictures to a total of four throughout the past nine months. Jessa tends to be an oversharer on social media so having her withhold the progress of her pregnant belly has been surprising to her fans.

Also, for all her baby bump pictures, Jessa decided to post alongside her first pregnancy pictures, just to give her fans something to compare it to. Check out the Seewald mother at 36 weeks of pregnancy!

????????first – second ???????? #36weeks #BabySeewald2 A photo posted by Jessa Seewald (@jessaseewald) on Jan 8, 2017 at 11:16am PST

While Jessa has trailed behind her older sister Jill behind in everything, in securing a second pregnancy, she has beaten her to it. Seeing how Spurgeon, her first baby boy, turned one this past November, it looks like her second child will just be a year younger.

Plus, with Counting On coming back on TLC next week, Jessa and the Seewald family are about to garner a lot more interest from her fans. The teaser trailer already hinted that there will be episodes that will go in detail about Jessa’s pregnancy, as well as the growth of her baby boy.

But it has been a long time since Jessa was the main character in the story of 19 Kids and Counting and now Counting On. With Jinger Duggar getting married to a former soccer player, she had to share the spotlight with the younger ones in the family. In fact, Jinger had over a thousand people in attendance at her wedding. To be the gracious older sister, Jessa acted as the maid-of-honor, a role which surprisingly was not given to Jana, the 26-year-old unmarried Duggar girl.

“The wedding, which took place at the Cathedral of the Ozarks at John Brown University in Siloam Springs, included nearly 1,000 guests,” reports People Magazine. “Vuolo’s father Chuck officiated and his brother Charles served as best man, while Duggar’s sister Jessa (Duggar) Seewald served as the maid of honor.”

Jeremy Vuolo's bachelor pad before marrying Jinger Duggar: 'He only had three kitchen utensils!' https://t.co/FjhAYe3h7o pic.twitter.com/8aQB8qY8aY — People Magazine (@people) November 14, 2016

In fact, the latter part of 2016 has been particularly busy for the 24-year-old mother. Not only did she have to take care of herself with baby bump, but she also celebrated Spurgeon’s birthday, her own birthday, the wedding of Jinger and Jeremy as well as all the major family-oriented holidays.

In what could have been a stressful couple of months, Jessa received a lot of love from her family members, especially her young husband Ben Seewald. While he is not a big social media person, he wrote a heartfelt message for her on her birthday.

“Jessa Blessa, you are a blessing to us,” he wrote on Instagram. “Happy Birthday! You went from being a high energy fun loving child, to a fun loving, responsible, mature, visionary, virtuous wife and mother. You have inspired thousands of young ladies to seek God, to wait for the one God has for them, and set an example how to dress modern, but modest.”

The Seewalds will see a lot more change as they gear up for the second baby!

[Featured Image by Duggar Family/Facebook]