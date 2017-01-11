The Bachelor 2017 Recap & Spoilers: Corrine Digs Heels So Deep And Nick Seems To Love It, Future Episodes Promise More Controversy

A lot of questions, and eyebrows are being raised in this season’s The Bachelor with Nick Viall. Even before Season 21 started, it has already gained a controversial reputation given the bachelor’s past. As many are aware, this is Nick’s 4th time in the franchise, and haters as well as fans are wondering if he’s going to get lucky this time around.

However, it’s only been two episodes and The Bachelor 2017 is already laden with so much controversy. For one thing, one of the bachelorettes who aimed for Nick’s heart is Elizabeth Sandoz, who already has a past with Viall. As was always repeated throughout the show’s first two episodes, Nick and Liz hooked up at Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert’s wedding. Jade and Tanner are previous participants of The Bachelor, and Liz happens to be Jade’s bestfriend and maid-of-honor at her wedding.

None of the other girls knew about this, until Liz confided in Christen. Meanwhile, Nick played hard to get or just managed to avoid Liz until the end of Episode 2. It seemed that according to the bachelor looking for love, Liz has had about 9 months to contact him. You see, after their drunken romp after their friends’ wedding, Liz didn’t want to give Nick her number. Nick’s excuse is that if Liz wanted to start something with him then, she could have easily asked for his contact details from their common friends. The thing is, why couldn’t it have been the other way around? A “no” shouldn’t have stopped him from asking their common friends for her number. As with most love stories in the movies, persistence always gets the girl.

Unfortunately, Nick sees Liz as someone who would get in the way of his efforts to get to know the other ladies. He’s scared that once the others learn of his previous intimate connections with Liz, it would hinder his chances with the remaining ladies. So he thought it best to send her packing, because why would he pine over someone who rejected him in the past, when he can have someone like Corrine Olympios at his beck and call. Actually, he doesn’t even have to do anything, she’ll just claim her time with him irrespective of whoever he’s with at the moment.

Corrine has earned the villain card with her assertiveness. On the first night, she was the only one who went for an aggressive liplock with Nick. This after she “stole” him away from another contestant, who Nick had in the first place, asked to have some time with. In fact, it’s been a habit of hers to steal time from the other ladies. But when mental health counselor, Taylor, decided to give her a taste of her own medicine, Corrine didn’t take to the action kindly.

“If you can’t handle being interrupted, why did you come here?” she said one night when she Nick got “stolen” back from her. “It’s gonna get uncomfortable. It’s gonna get crazy. It’s gonna get weird. But you have to get used to this … We’re here for a reason, and that’s Nick. And you have to go and do what’s good for you. No matter how it makes other people feel, you have to be there for yourself.”

Which is exactly what Taylor did so it’s surprising to hear the childish rant. Speaking of childish, 24-year-old Corrine still has a nanny who she vows to take with her when she moves out of their family home.

Meanwhile, on a beach wedding-themed photoshoot with Nick, she decided that his hands would make a better bikini top for her. So after taking his shirt and her top off, she asked for his “assistance” and proceeded to pose in a shoot that would make her “dad proud.”

“Dad would be proud. Even though I was naked, he would be proud.” -Corinne #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/92YJ9wvHGe — The Bachelor (@BachelorABC) January 10, 2017

It paid off. Corrine certainly got Nick’s attention, and his most coveted rose of the night. This of course to the indignation of the other women, but then they’re all really there to get Nick.

For the next episodes, Reality Steve hints at spoilers starting with Episode 3. It looks like seven of the ladies will be treated to a throw back with the Backstreet Boys. They would even get to perform onstage with Nick. The best part is yet to come, when Corrine would start to brag about her nanny, and would again monopolize more of Nick’s time during a pool party. When Vanessa gets a one-on-one date with Nick, the level-headed special education teacher would then confront Nick about his real intentions for joining The Bachelor.

The Bachelor airs Mondays on ABC.

