Khloe Kardashian Weight Loss: Lamar Odom Weighs In Amid ‘Revenge Body’ Criticism?

Khloe Kardashian is looking to be at her thinnest, and according to a new report, her ex-husband, Lamar Odom, is concerned.

As Khloe Kardashian’s new show, Revenge Body, garners backlash from fans online and some health critics, a report claims Odom is worried about his former partner and barely recognizes her now that she has a much thinner figure.

“[Lamar Odom] is worried about [Khloe Kardashian],” an insider told Hollywood Life on January 10. “She’s killing herself with all this excess working out, that Lamar barely even recognizes her. He’s been checking her out on social media and she’s working out as if she’s training for the Olympics.”

“[Khloe Kardashian’s] thighs and legs look like straight bones. And her trademark Kardashian booty went from 100 to 0 real quick!” the source continued. “[Lamar]’s not trying to hate. He loved how much concern and support she’s given him through his ordeals and now he wants to return the favor.”

Khloe Kardashian and Lamar Odom were married for years but officially ended their marriage weeks ago, around the time Odom completed a 35-day stint in rehab. Since then, she has been focusing on her relationship with Tristan Thompson, of the Cleveland Cavaliers, and her new series on the E! Network, Revenge Body.

Although the series has not yet premiered on the E! Network, it is already under fire for possibly failing to present a well-rounded weight loss plan — and potentially being dangerous to its viewers. According to a Fox 411 report, a trainer to celebrities, such as Rihanna and Alicia Keys, Ary Nunez, claims that unless the series will include a segment about mental health for its guest stars, the weight loss reached will likely not be something that sticks. The founder of ArysAmerica added that when people lose a substantial amount of weight, they can easily gain in back if they don’t address the reason behind their weight gain.

Gerard Burley of Coach G fitness in Washington D.C. says there’s also a risk of injury.

“These are TV workouts. If you’re Jane Doe at home, just getting off your couch or up from your desk after several years, you can’t start at a level 10. You can get injured. And that can set you back mentally and physically,” Burley explained to the outlet.

As for Khloe Kardashian’s series title, Burley didn’t take issue.

“…In the breakup [people] tend to regain their power and start focusing on themselves, their health and wellness. It’s like a life-revenge,” he said.

Khloe Kardashian went through major heartache when she and Lamar Odom parted ways in 2013 and attempted to salvage their marriage, despite rumors of cheating and drug use, before ultimately filing for divorce late that year. Then, two years later, Khloe Kardashian was faced with hardship yet again when Odom was discovered unconscious at a legal brothel in Nevada.

Throughout her hard times, Khloe Kardashian has kept her head held high and in recent months, she has ramped up her gym routine and gotten into great shape. Although Odom may feel that she is too thin for his liking, she appears to be in a healthy and happy place, both physically and mentally.

In other Khloe Kardashian news, the reality star has been spending tons of time away from the prying eye of the paparazzi in Los Angeles and enjoying her time in Cleveland, where her boyfriend lives and plays in the NBA.

To see more of Khloe Kardashian, tune into her weight loss series, Revenge Body, which premieres on the E! Network tomorrow night, January 12, at 8 p.m,. and don’t miss the Season 13 premiere of Keeping Up With the Kardashians in March.

[Featured Image by Cindy Ord/Getty Images]